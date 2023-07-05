You could scrape the titles off the front of “Asteroid City” and still peg it as a Wes Anderson joint. At this point, only a newbie could fail to identify Anderson’s tropes, fetishes and signature camera moves. Throw 20+ A-list actors into a confined, defined space, in this case, a retro 50’s amusement park-tourist trap somewhere in the American Southwest in the middle of the 20th century. The occasion is a “Junior Stargazers” festival, but whether the people assembled made plans to be here or are trapped doesn’t seem to matter.
Anderson’s characters, ranging from Jason Schwartzman as a grieving widower, Scarlet Johansson as a blasé movie starlet and Jeffrey Wright as a four-star general, are so deadpan that you can’t imagine them opening themselves up to Asteroid City’s cheesy charms. Everyone seems to have been coated with desert dust. Tom Hanks has never looked more orange than he does here. He looks like a golf pro that fused with a tangerine.
Space prohibits listing the entire cast here, but there are more than 20 main characters, household names all. In a Wes Anderson picture, even the day players are legends of acting. As with every one of his pictures going back to his 1996 debut “Bottle Rocket”, “Asteroid City” practically arrives with a syllabus and footnotes, as if it’s not just a movie but some kind of researched archaeological dig.
Where most filmmakers would be satisfied pulling off this kind of 50s kitschy period romp, Anderson simply has to make the structure more complex, with a black-and-white section “hosted” by Bryan Cranston and detailing the “creation” of “Asteroid City”, meant to be some live 50s TV drama broadcast, with Edward Norton as the playwright of the piece; actors come offstage from the widescreen golden baked color of the theme park story, into a black-and-white TV frame, remove beards and glasses and talk about the story.
Interesting side note: Anderson establishes the geography of Asteroid City’s entire layout with his trademark tracking shots, pans and dolly moves. But once the story got underway, I could swear that Anderson moved houses and background pieces around at will to change the vibe, (I could be wrong and it’s just the way my eyes took in the film.)
Apart from the newbies, you know what Wes Anderson does and whether you like it, so you’re either a fan, or the whole thing gives you a headache. I dug the movie. I dig Wes Anderson, because he makes Wes Anderson movies.
There’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) and then there’s a bunch of Indiana Jones pictures, and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is proof that you can make a rousing Indiana Jones picture without series director Steven Spielberg. I can’t speak for the Internet, but I had a helluva good time with “Dial of Destiny”; it’s the most fun “Indy” film since 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”, and goes a long way to make up for “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull” (2008).
I’ll admit that I have a pathetic addiction for any kind of time travel adventure, but co-writer and director James Mangold (“Logan”) proves he has a gift for the kind of swashbuckling cliffhanger action that defines the series, mixing huge set pieces with well-placed period detail and the humor that also defines an Indiana Jones picture. Harrison Ford really brings it, both in scenes set in 1969 and with CGI de-aging in the film’s 40’s prologue and flashbacks.
A key addition to the cast is Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), no shrinking violet, as Indy’s British goddaughter, an action heroine as gutsy and skilled as the guy in the title. If anything, she saves Indy’s bacon more than he saves anyone else in the show. Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and big bad Mads Mikkelsen join the cast and get into the right spirit. And sorry for getting my politics in your popcorn, but it’s never a bad idea to be reminded that Nazis never really go away.
“Asteroid City” (Focus Features-American Empirical Pictures-Indian Paintbrush, 2023, 105 min,) and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (Disney-Lucasfilm, 2023, 154 min.) are playing at Cinemapolis and Regal Stadium 14.
RIP Alan Arkin (“Catch-22”, “Freebie and the Bean”, “Hearts of the West”, “The Seven-Percent Solution”, “The In-Laws”, “Simon”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “The Rocketeer”, “Glengarry Glen Ross”, “Indian Summer”, “So I Married an Axe Murderer”, “North”, “Grosse Pointe Blank”, “Gattaca”, “Slums of Beverly Hills”, “Get Smart”, “The Muppets”, “Argo”, “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone”, “Argo”)
RIP Frederic Forrest (“The Conversation”, “Apocalypse Now”, “The Rose”, “Valley Girl”, “Tucker: The Man and His Dream”, “Falling Down”, “All the King’s Men”)
