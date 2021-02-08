I have a confession to make. Despite deadlines coming and going, scores of unread texts suffocating my phone and an overflowing inbox of emails, I keep indulging in a vice I know has more impact than I’d ever admit beyond the confines of my locked Twitter profile.
Reader, there’s no other word for it: I am addicted to “Survivor”.
At least I find solace in knowing I’m not alone. When Netflix added two seasons of “Survivor”to their catalog in early November, it kicked off a massive resurgence in popularity for the 40-season-strong reality show. Eleven months into a global pandemic, the escapism inherent in “Survivor”is helping it find a new niche in this post-lockdown, pre-vaccine world.
Twenty years ago, CBS posed a few questions: What would happen if you put 16 strangers on a deserted island and made them work together in order to survive? What if they voted each other out, one by one, until only a Sole Survivor remained? With $1 million on the line, castaways turned to ruthless, conniving social strategies in order to ensure they were the last one standing. Audiences were immediately hooked.
In the 20 years and 40 seasons since, “Survivor’s” popularity has varied, sometimes getting lost in the ever-growing market of reality television. Now, however, audiences are flocking to watch “Survivor” through a different lens, one hardened and jaded by the pandemic and social isolation.
Dropped onto a remote island, tribes seem to be foolproof pods. Who can betray the trust central to a happy and healthy pod if there’s literally no one else on an island with you? There’s no need for hand sanitizer or social distancing or masks because COVID simply doesn’t exist in the world of “Survivor.” Free from the clutches and constrictions of health and safety regulations, the bare-bones lifestyle of the castaways seems idyllic.
There’s something darkly comforting about “Survivor’s” popularity right now. 2020 has been steeped in so much loneliness and despair that bearing extreme tropical elements and eating nothing but plain white rice and scavenged coconuts for over a month looks like paradise. We are so mourning the loss of any new experiences and new relationships that the incredibly intense game of “Survivor” seems like a dream getaway from the “Groundhog Day”-esque humdrum of Zoom-based life.
Perhaps the most poignant moments of the season nowadays are the family visit episodes. Typically a reward for the final six or seven, there comes a time when castaways have to compete against each other for the chance to hug a loved one. Already isolated on the beach for a month, just seeing the faces of their family members sends even the toughest competitors into hysterics. While the winner of the challenge is treated to a day of luxury with their loved ones, the losers are forced to wave from a distance, without even a hug goodbye.
Even before the age of COVID, these episodes were emotional. The castaways are starving, dirty, exhausted — and still trying to prove to the others they’re the strongest one left. But now we know the pain of the losers all too well. For months, we’ve been ordered not to hug or touch anyone we don’t live with. Better yet, stand six feet away from them, too. The isolation is crippling — especially when, like the losing castaways, we see our loved ones at a distance, knowing that coming any closer is prohibited. Watching those emaciated castaways sob, we can’t help but sob too, thinking about all the family we didn’t hug when we could.
Like everything else in the past year, “Survivor” has been impacted by the pandemic. It found a new audience — one that’s stuck at home and ready to binge the 15-hour seasons in just a few sittings. But despite the exotic escapism central to the show’s popularity, the real world still creeps in. Season 40 began airing in February 2020, the last few weeks of the Before Times. As the weeks went on and we spent more and more time in lockdown, this season of “Survivor” morphed into a symbol of everything we were missing. That COVID-free facade came crashing down in the end, however, as we watched the finale over Zoom, broadcast from inside host-and-overall-dreamboat Jeff Probst’s tiki-themed garage. Make no mistake, the pandemic has leached into everything, even the desert island fantasy of “Survivor.”
Now, sitting in the comfort of our homes, we watch pods of castaways make cutthroat moves, knowing that the stakes are even higher this time. If they lose, they won’t just be returning home without the million bucks; they’ll also be returning to the bitter, lonely society that may actually be more isolating than the deserted island they previously inhabited.
