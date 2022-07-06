Scott Derrickson left “Doctor Strange 2” in pre-production. He was in intensive therapy, dealing with a violent, turbulent childhood and Derrickson and his producer/co-writer C. Robert Cargill poured all of his memories and fears into an adaptation of Joe Hill’s 2004 short story “The Black Phone” (Universal-Blumhouse, 2022, 103 min.). Joe Hill is Stephen King’s son. Just as his father lucked out having Brian DePalma direct “Carrie” (1976), his dad’s first adaptation, Joe Hill is fortune because Derrickson and Cargill have crafted an astonishing horror thriller with a beautifully humane moral center. “The Black Phone” is, frankly, stunning. The picture was still haunting my thoughts days after I viewed it.
In Denver circa 1978 – the year of Carpenter’s “Halloween” – a kid named Finney (Mason Thames) and his kid sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) are struggling with bullying at school and abuse at home at the hands of their alcoholic widower father (Jeremy Davies). There’s this anonymous van moving through the background. Turns out there’s a child predator on the loose, a real vile twist of a man, dubbed “The Grabber” (Ethan Hawke).
Vinny gets grabbed, and finds himself in a nondescript cement room with a bare mattress and a black phone on the wall. The Grabber thinks the phone doesn’t work, but then it rings, and Finney answers…. Meanwhile, Gwen dreams of who The Grabber might be; she inherited this odd gift from her late mother.
And that’s all you’ll get out of me regarding the story. The atmosphere, pacing and performances are far beyond what you might expect from a “horror movie”. Hawke is the most terrifying boogeyman I’ve seen in eons; if this film had been made in the 1980’s, Hawke might have played one of the kids.
Movies like this and, oddly, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” (2021), go back to the 70’s to capture a more chaotic and lawless world that kids have to figure out how to navigate and survive. And so it is that the bullying scenes and home abuse scenes feel more graphically violent than the world of The Grabber. Madeline McGraw is an extraordinary find. Her scenes with Davies are almost too upsetting to witness.
Earlier, I mentioned Brian DePalma’s “Carrie”, which earned Oscar nominations for Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie. “The Black Phone” and its performances are award-worthy. I think it’s a pivotal film within the genre.
***
The truly effective horror films may be gory and bloody, but they also probe and prod into the upsetting and queasy areas of our brains and our lives that we don’t want to dwell on, and force us to linger there. That’s certainly the case with “The Black Phone” and Ti West’s “X” (A24-Little Lamb-Mad Solar Productions-Bron Studios, 2022, 106 min.).
In “X”, a band of people in Texas circa 1979, armed with a 16mm camera and a Nagra recorder, drive to an isolated cabin in the woods to make a porno film. (There was a time when the best way to break into the industry was to make porn or horror films.) But when the elderly couple renting the cabin finds out what’s going on, the cast and crew start getting picked off one by one. It’s doubly ironic that in the same year that we’ve seen Netflix’s gratuitous and grisly reboot of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, West’s “X” is a much more thoughtful and impactful homage to Tobe Hooper’s 1974 classic.
I grew up on the films of the 1970s. Like it or not, there was a lot more sex mixed in with the violence back then. As American films have gotten more conservative, West pushes back by leaning into the lascivious exploitation angle and then reveals that he and his movie offer something deeper than T&A. Another hallmark of 70’s horror film is the notion that anyone can die at any time. Just ask Joe Bob Briggs.
I wouldn’t want to give away too much of what happens, but I will say that the old folks perpetrating the violence are coming from a different emotional place than you might expect, and it turns out to be the crux of the horror West is exploring. Mia Goth (“Emma”), sporting freckles, blue eye shadow and wearing nothing but a pair of overalls, looks like an R, Crumb character, and she also plays another character in the film.
“The Black Phone” is playing at Regal Stadium 14; “X” is available on streaming and home video.
Recommended: “Elvis” at Cinemapolis and Regal Stadium 14.
