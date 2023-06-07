If the underlying message of 2018’s Oscar-winning animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was “Anyone can wear the mask”, in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his friend Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) find themselves zapped into an alternate world where everyone wears the mask.
In the first film, Miles got to team up with a great crew of alternate Spider-folks. I really fell for John Mulhaney as Peter Porker/Spider-Ham and Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir (“I like to drink egg creams, and I like to fight Nazis. A lot.”) In the new film, Miles and Gwen are on the trail of a bizarre bad guy called The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) whose body is covered with interdimensional portals that allow him to travel into space and other dimensions. This leads Miles and Gwen to a whole new company of alternate spider characters known as the Spider Society, led by Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, a pregnant badass woman warrior who rides a chopper. You can’t get more inclusive than that.
There’s a great gag in the Spider-Verse where we see a therapy session in an elegant, wood-paneled office. A Spidey patient lying on a couch begins tearfully talking about his uncle, and then the Spidey therapist, sporting glasses over his mask, says, “And let me guess. He died.” And at that moment, a hundred different web heads crash into the office like the stateroom sequence in The Marx Brothers’ “A Night at the Opera” (1935).
True-blue arachnid fans will want to see this movie multiple times because it’s so dense with characters, details and Easter Eggs. You will see literally hundreds of different Spider-People culled from decades of comic books, movies, TV series and video games. The movie has dozens of actual footnotes splashed across the screen, some so brief that fans will be pausing their Blu-Rays in a few months to figure out all the details.
If anyone thought that the filmmakers would get lazy and rest on some well-earned laurels, think again. As much as a game-changer as the first film was, you can see the artists who wrote and drew every frame of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” trying to go farther, to be more ambitious and audacious, to push storytelling and the art of animation even farther than they did back in 2018. There’s a heartfelt scene between Gwen and her policeman father Jim Stacey (Shea Whigham), where the room around the two characters gradually turns pastel and transparent, a lovely effect.
One more thing. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” ends in a classic cliffhanger of danger and suspense. Everything picks up again when “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” opens on March 29, 2024, and a little web-crawler told me that a female-focused spin-off movie is in development. ‘Nuff said, true believers! Excelsior!
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
(Columbia Pictures-Sony Pictures Entertainment-Marvel Entertainment-Arad Productions-Lord Miller Productions-Pascal Pictures, 2023, 140 min.) playing at Cinemapolis and Regal Stadium 14.
RIP Ray Stevenson (HBO’s “Rome”, “Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant”, “The Book of Eli”, “The Other Guys”, “Thor”, “Thor: The Dark World”, “Thor: Ragnarok”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.