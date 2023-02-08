A meeting is called by a number of women living in an isolated Mennonite village in the countryside, to be held in the hayloft of a barn. None of the women can read or write, but they have spent their lives being attacked and brutalized by the men in the village. The men have gone to make bail for another of their abusers. The women have been taught that if they leave the village, they will not be welcomed into the bosom of heaven.
The women can’t read or write, but that day, they learn to vote: someone draws pictures representing their three choices: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. One by one, they mark “X” under their choices. For a day and a half, the women debate about what to do for their futures.
Nominated for Best Picture for this year’s Academy Awards, “Women Talking” (Orion-Plan B Entertainment-Hear/Say Productions, 2022, 104 min.) opens with the sentence: “The following is a work of female imagination.” It could be titled “More Than 12 Angry Women”. Adapted and directed by Sarah Polley (“Go”, “The Sweet Hereafter”) from Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel, this gripping and disturbing film is based on one of the most heinous crimes I have ever heard of.
Needless to say, “Women Talking” is a story that allows for many strong, impassioned performances from an array of actresses ranging from children and teenagers to the elderly. The impeccable cast includes Rooney Mara (David Fincher’s remake of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Social Network”), Claire Foy (“The Crown”), Jessie Buckley (TV’s “Fargo”), Judith Ivey (“In Country”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”). Ben Wishaw (“Spectre”, “Skyfall”) is the only male in the story, as the women’s sole scribe and ally.
At its core, “Women Talking” is about the evil that men do. I don’t want to spoil Polley’s key reveal, but the surroundings are so primitive that we’re left wondering not just where we are, but when we are. When we finally realize the where and the when, “Women Talking” becomes even more insidious and horrifying in its scope. Polley makes it impossible to soften the film’s impact through the gaze of history.
***
I am not a sports fan. That said, it would be churlish not to succumb to the charms of Sally Field (“My Name Is Doris”), Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”) and Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda (“9 to 5”) in the new Super Bowl road comedy “80 For Brady” (Paramount-199 Productions-Fifth Season-Watch This Ready, 2023, 98 min.). Here are four iconic leading ladies with two centuries of experience between them, and you can feel all that Hollywood chemistry in every scene.
It's all about four female friends who have been bonding over football and their beloved “Tommy” ever since Lou (Tomlin) was first recovering from cancer. Trish (Fonda) writes risqué NFL fan fiction, Betty (Field) is trying to define herself apart from her needy husband (Bob Balaban), and Maura (Moreno) lives in the old-age home where her husband passed away. A TV contest offers up four Super Bowl tickets, and the gals hit the road for one final blow-out.
Any good road comedy has room for lots of characters and cameos; not only do Brady and his teammates do creditable jobs playing goofy, sexy versions of themselves, “80 For Brady” also features celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Rob Corddry (“Community”) Alex Moffat (“SNL”) as brother sportscasters, Harry Hamlin (“Clash of the Titans”), Glynn Turman (“Deep Cover”), Jimmy O. Yang (“Fantasy Island”), Ron Funches (“@midnight”) and Patton Oswalt (“I Love My Dad”). I don’t even know the rules of football, but I had a big, goofy grin on my face the whole time I was watching “80 For Brady”.
“Women Talking” (Orion-Plan B Entertainment-Hear/Say Productions, 2022, 104 min.) and “80 For Brady” (Paramount-199 Productions-Fifth Season-Watch This Ready, 2023, 98 min.) are playing at Cinemapolis.
Recommended: “Infinity Pool” at Cinemapolis.
RIP Cindy Williams (“Gas-s-s-s”, “Drive He Said”, “American Graffiti”, “The Conversation”)
