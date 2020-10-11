Cathy Lee Crane’s fly-on-the-wall documentary “Crossing Columbus” (2020, Polyvinyl Films, 78 mins.) documents the various citizens of border town Columbus, New Mexico, when Mexican riders on horseback cross the line to commemorate Pancho Villa’s 1916 raid.
It’s not a simple, cut-and-dried event. At a time when we’re attaching warning labels to movies like “Blazing Saddles” and “Gone With the Wind” and re-considering the appropriateness of the Confederate flag, not everyone on both sides of the line sees Pancho Villa as a hero. At least one person in the film calls him a terrorist. He says that staging a parade with a Villa impersonator is like having an Osama Bin Laden actor as grand marshal for a parade in Manhattan.
Crane’s method of documenting events is to be as unobtrusive as possible. There is no narration, not every Spanish word has been subtitled, and the various townspeople being interviewed are not identified onscreen, only credited during the end credits. What we get is an intimate, ground-level portrait of life on both sides of the border. For all the ritual, preparation and pomp, which includes dances, a fascinating and elaborately staged parade and the riders saddling up their horses for the big crossover, there is a lot of discussion about what these traditions mean, and if they have as much relevance in the 21st century.
***
Even within the awesome confines of “stranger than fiction” documentaries, Molly Dworsky and Dave Newberg’s “The Ringmaster” (2019, Capp Bros. Productions, Asteroid and Space Metal Recovery and 1091 Pictures, 88 min.) is a real lulu. I mean, stop me if you’ve heard this one before: a 2009 Ithaca College graduate with a gambling addiction named Zachary Capp goes into rehab. When he gets out, he decides to spend his inheritance buying cameras and hiring crew so that he can make a documentary about Larry Lang, a guy who makes the best onion rings in the country.
You know, that old chestnut.
The weird part is that Capp is a chatterbox and a human mood ring, while Lang is the taciturn, quiet type with little to say. Even the crew starts asking if this is a good idea. Like “My Date With Drew,” this movie is more about the guy making the movie than the intended subject. And so what seeps through around the edges is priceless American kitsch: Lang’s sister Linda is an actress who once hosted a Mother Goose-themed workout video for kids, and yes, we get to see some of it. Nor was I expecting an onion ring tasting in Las Vegas attended by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer, three-quarters of KISS.
“The Ringmaster” is now available on VOD, and if you’re tired of predictable genre fare, start peeling through the endless layers of this goofy American documentary.
