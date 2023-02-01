This upcoming season of the Cornell Cinema is the first curated by Molly Catherine Ryan, Cornell Cinema’s new director. She’s been on the job since last September and here she talks about her background, what sparked her love of movies and thoughts on a few upcoming series.
There are 75 films on tap for spring semester; there’s no way to include everything that Cornell Cinema is doing in 2023, so go online and check out the whole calendar of events.
IT: Tell everyone about yourself and what brought you here
MCR: I just started in this new role at Cornell Cinema last fall, so this will be my first semester of programming that I’m putting out into the world here at Cornell. I’m really excited to see what audiences are going to respond to. Before this, I was most recently studying in a graduate program in the U.K. at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. I spent a year focusing on film studies, and before that, I was working in art museums back in Boston. What really drew me to this opportunity at Cornell was the opportunity to focus specifically on film programming in a robust way, but also the chance to work with an institution that works with and supports both a campus audience and a broader public audience. I’m really excited about expanding the potential of Cornell Cinema, both for students and faculty, but also the larger Ithaca community.
IT: What were film studies like in Scotland?
MCR: It was great! The program I was in is really working at the cutting edge of the field, a lot of young scholars that are sort of challenging the cinematic canon and what counts as a great movie, thinking about film technology in really interesting and exciting ways. It’s inspired me in a lot of different directions. The types of conversations I was having with my colleagues and professors are the types of conversations I want to continue here.
IT: What inspired your love of film?
MCR: I actually studied history and literature as an undergrad at Harvard College. What drew me to film was the sense of interdisciplinarity. My way into loving film was an interest in world-building, of costume design, production design and sound design. I’m just continually fascinated by the ways that filmmakers are able to create these worlds, and bring us along through visual storytelling. I liked all these different things, and film was the medium that seemed to encapsulate all of it.
IT: This is the first semester calendar that you’re really responsible for. Can you spotlight a couple of the film series on the schedule?
MCR: One [series] is called “New Visions, New Voices” and it’s a series focused on first features, featuring debuts from filmmakers around the world. I’m excited because it’s the first opportunity to see work from these filmmakers. I’ve had a chance to discover a lot of these films at festivals and have been scouting for exciting debuts. There’s a lot of creative risk-taking within these films. They’re people that I’m excited to hear more from. I’m really excited about “Queen of Glory” (March 3 & 4). That’s a directorial debut from a New York City-based filmmaker named Nana Mensah, who also stars in the film. What I love about this film is that it deals with two big questions of identity and diasporic experience, but it’s also very much rooted in the coming-of-age experience, going away to college or finding a job.
IT: I’d also encourage everyone to check out “Brian and Charles” (March 10 & 12), a truly nutty UK mockumentary that’s the oddest blend of robots and buddy comedy.
MCR: Another one I’m excited about, and we will have the filmmaker [David Siev] here, is a recent documentary called “Bad Axe” (March 16). That deals with his family’s experience in Michigan during the pandemic, and how the difficult situations we’ve been experiencing as a country over the past year have specifically impacted his family.
IT: I was particularly excited to see your “Cinemascope/Made for the Big Screen” series, especially Richard Fleischer’s “20,000 Leagues Under The Sea,” (February 9), a great Disney film.
MCR: One of the things I’m really interested in is film technologies, and one of the things that’s exciting about being in Ithaca is that this region is home to many technological advances that have made the cinema experience today possible. The goal of the series is to introduce this technology, but alos explore the way it posed new aesthetic challenges for filmmakers; their screens were much wider, and they had more space to deal with. It’s a whole wide range of musicals and adventure films and melodramas. I’m hoping people will be excited to see them on the big screen,
IT: We’ll finish up with your Sunday Studio Ghibli series, featuring the works of Hayao Miyazaki and other Studio Ghibli animation directors.
MCR: Amazing! Everyone I’ve talked to has been super-excited, which I think just reflects how beloved these films are, and to re-visit them in the cinema. Before the pandemic, there was a long-running series here called “The Ithakid Film Festival”, which was also beloved, and designed for a family audience. I’ll need some more time to think about the future of the Ithakid series, but I’m hoping this will be a nice offering for families during the winter months, particularly, when there’s not as much to do here in Ithaca. So those will take place every Sunday afternoon, a new film every Sunday. I’m particularly excited because there will be a new Studio Ghibli film released this July, which I’m hoping to show at Cornell Cinema next fall.
