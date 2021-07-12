Let us puzzle over the latest Christopher Nolan movie.
“Tenet” (Warner Bros.-Syncopy, 2020, 150 min.) is a spy movie where the central MacGuffin is time travel, specifically the notion of going backward and forward in time at will. So, of course the title is a palindrome. I admire Christopher Nolan’s ability to make smart, idiosyncratic blockbusters that make money and earn him the right to keep pushing boundaries and envelopes. Lately though, Nolan’s movies have been all head and no heart. (Just so we’re clear, I didn’t connect emotionally or narratively with Nolan’s last film “Dunkirk.” It was up to Nolan to tell the story in a way that kept me connected to it, and I feel like he failed. The battle of Dunkirk clearly means a lot to Nolan, but he didn’t make it mean anything to me.)
“Tenet” is like that, a complex and twisty thriller filled with “How did they do that?” back and forth imagery. Like all of Nolan’s movies, it’s made with fetishistic grandeur but like “Dunkirk,” this one lacks emotional content. Nolan’s style sometimes strays too closely to Zack Snyder’s style: beautifully shot storyboards that never quite involve the soul. Lead John David Washington as The Protagonist is a skillful cipher with no name; he’s Bond as a plot device, not a real character. Kenneth Branagh has too much character, chewing all the high-concept scenery and screaming in the terrible Russian accent he used in “Jack Ryan Shadow Recruit.” Trust me: if Goldfinger and Blofeld tell you to take it down a notch, you’re over the top.
***
If you’re in the mood for an animated family fable with a strong Asian flavor, watch the original 1998 version of “Mulan.” If you’re in the mood for the “Lord of the Rings” version of the same tale sans songs and the talking dragon sidekick, check out the live-action remake of “Mulan” (Disney, 2020, 115 mins.).
This new “Mulan” is certainly handsomely produced, with beautiful austere locations shot on two continents and packed top to bottom with top Asian talent including Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Rosalind Chao, any of whom could carry their own epic. You can tell that the filmmakers have studied “Hero” and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for visual inspiration.
These live-action remakes are really beside the point. (I have not seen the recent re-dos of “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Dumbo.”) Why spend all that money emulating an artist’s brushstroke? Jon Favreau’s “The Jungle Book” is probably the best of the bunch, but none of them have come close to supplanting memories of the original cartoons.
***
It's my job to make it to the end, but I confess I could only make it halfway through George Clooney’s tedious new pandemic shrug “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix, 2020, 118 min.). It’s as if Clooney studied the somnambulant remake of “Solaris” that he made with Steven Soderbergh and decided it was too exciting.
Let me state for the record that Clooney’s directorial debut “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” is one of the best first films by any director ever, and that “Good Night and Good Luck” was more than a worthy follow-up. Since then, every Clooney joint sounds good in theory but turns out ham-fisted and obvious: “Leatherheads,” “The Ides of March” and “Suburbicon.” Aside from his droll starring role in the Coen brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” who knew that George Clooney would turn out to be this generation’s Stanley Kramer?
Recommended: “No Ordinary Man” at Cinemapolis.
RIP Richard Donner (“Superman: The Movie,” “Inside Moves”, “Lethal Weapon,” “The Omen”)
