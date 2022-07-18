Random ruminations regarding recent rentals…
I heard an interesting term on the Internet: “Neeson Fatigue”. Neeson may have tapped his comic talent in “The LEGO Movie” (2014), but the truth is that he’s made approximately 700 variations on “Taken” (2009), they’re all starting to bleed together and his fans are weary of the whole grizzled professional schtick.
In Mark Williams’ perfunctory actioner “Blacklight”(Universal-Briarcliff Entertainment-Zero Gravity Management-Footloose Productions-The Solution Entertainment Group-Sina Studios, 2022, 104 min.), Neeson plays an “off-the-books” FBI fixer with a specific set of skills, but he lacks the one skill that would make us care about William’s mechanical, disjointed attempts to make a government conspiracy exciting. The third-act action set piece in the bad guy’s house might have been exciting if we had any sense of geography. “Blacklight” is no “Die Hard” and makes “Taken 3” seem inspired in comparison.
***
The real danger with “Neeson Fatigue” is that when a Neeson vehicle comes along that’s at least a letter grade better than, say, “Blacklight”, audiences think they’ve seen it all before and take a pass. That was the fate of Martin Campbell’s “Memory” (Black Bear-Welle Entertainment-Saville Productions-Briarcliff Entertainment-STXfilms,2022, 114 min.), which was out of theaters in less than a month.
Campbell’s a more seasoned action veteran with two James Bond flicks under his belt, and the plot is actually rather clever: Neeson plays an aging hitman with early onset dementia who must go into hiding when he declines a certain contract. Neeson is almost a supporting character in his own movie; Guy Pearce gets at least as much screen time as a police detective trying to put the pieces together. This in one Neeson “specific set of skills” movie that earns its running time.
***
Cinephile [sin-uh-fahyl] noun: A devoted moviegoer, especially one knowledgeable about the cinema.
I’m no anime connoisseur, but in my limited exposure to the genre, I’m more used to stories that revolve around fairy tale characters and moving castles. It’s not often I see a film like Takayuki Hirao’s delightful “Pompo the Cinephile” (CLAP-GKids, 2021, 90 min.) inspired by a long-running manga series about a bunch of kids running a big-time movie studio. I’m used to movies where the hero faces a bunch of multi-headed dragons, but here, the hero faces an editing computer and makes magic with cuts, dissolves and VFX.
“Pompo the Cinephile” reminded me of an original cast SNL sketch , with Larraine Newman playing a six-year-old girl as studio head. There was a lot of chat about a proposed Little Bo Peep movie, and Newman wanted to cast Meryl Streep: “Streep is Peep!” “Pompo the Cinephile” has a character like that, a cherubic Shirley Temple type who happens to be the screenwriter and producer of the latest flick in production. (I love the big movie posters adorning all the soundstages; as the film opens, the studio has just produced a siren surfing sci-fi saga with battling squids.)
As I noted in my review of the anime “Belle” earlier this year, anime and manga characters have no poker face. It’s amazing how many of the characters in the genre are so epically high-strung by nature. It doesn’t take much to stress them out. In “Pompo the Cinephile”, production assistant, editor and potential film director Gene Fini is nervous and sweaty enough for eight characters; it’s like he studied at the “Gene Wilder Institute for Freaking Out”. (As Dan Harmon has said, as great as Wilder was at losing his mind, you always wanted more.)
All titles are available on home video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.