In the last months before lockdown, some of the most fun nights I had were events at Cinemapolis curated and presented by Ithaca Fantastik. Now they’re back with a new series of flicks titled “Summer of Sleaze.” I spoke to Ithaca Fantastik’s Andrew Summers about the films being shown over the next several weeks, so mark your calendars accordingly.
Andrew Summers: The series is booked through the American Genre Film Archive, and the next one up is “Def By Temptation” (1990) on August 7. [The sole directorial effort of child actor James Bond III, the film stars Kadeem Hardison and Samuel L. Jackson; the story concerns two young Black men who become involved in a series of mysterious homicides.]
Ithaca Times: This reminds me of my days reading Fangoria magazine. It might have played at Cornell Cinema.
AS: That was really my goal here, to try to find stuff that, if it played here, it was a long, long time ago. “Def By Temptation” is predominantly a Black production with a Black director and an entirely Black cast with a lot of people that you would recognize if you watched TV from that era. It definitely fits our sleazy, drive-in vibe. It’s the only straight-ahead horror film in the series.
IT: What’s next?
AS: Next up, on August 21, is “The Big Doll House” (1970), from [director] Jack Hill, which is very exciting.
IT: I’ve always wanted to see that.
AS: I hadn’t seen it all the way through for the last few years, but I’ve always been aware of the Roger Corman “women in prison” pictures.
IT: That was one of New World Pictures’ early big hits.
AS: What Roger Corman did really well was inject transgressive elements into what were otherwise standard genre pictures. Which is why in “The Big Doll House'' you have a subplot about guerillas living in the mountains outside the prison that are interacting with the prisoners. There’s a bigger story about revolution. This is the first real starring role for Pam Grier. I’m kind of excited about programming it for that reason alone, because she’s such a huge exploitation icon.
IT: Just ask Quentin Tarantino. In his autobiography, Corman said that when one of the theater owners in New Orleans saw the box office numbers, he lit a candle in church to the success of the film. What’s next?
AS: Next up, September 4, we have “Bloodstone” [A priceless ruby ends up in the possession of two coiffed newlyweds.]. It’s kind of an Indiana Jones-Allan Quatermain knock-off and an Indian co-production. It’s sort of a crossover between Bollywood and European genre films. We’d love to show more Indian films, there’s a lot of very wild stuff coming out of that part of the world.
IT: I wish I had a patent on the word “problematic” for your screening of Abel Ferrara’s “Ms. 45” (1981) on September 18. [Zoë Tamerlis becomes a serial killer after being raped twice in one day.] I saw that in its initial run.
AS: This is one that people have been asking about for a long time. How did you like it back then?
IT: I loved it. Tamerlis gives a very tough but nuanced performance, and not many films with a female lead are so tough-minded and hard-hitting. It definitely prepared me for Ferrara’s “Bad Lieutenant.”
AS: Abel Ferrara’s a good example of someone who blends arthouse elements with the exploitation grindhouse elements. It’s this crossover between arthouse films and genre films.
IT: Then you wrap things up with “The Visitor” (1979) on September 25. [An intergalactic warrior joins a cosmic Christ figure in battle against a demonic 8-year-old girl and her pet hawk.]
AS: It’s probably our weirdest and wildest. It’s very hard to qualify. It has elements of the supernatural like “The Beyond” but also elements of Giallo. It’s got a really wild cast: Lance Henriksen, John Huston, Franco Nero from the “Django” series. It’s in the psychedelic tradition of cinema like “El Topo.”
Recommended: “Pig” at Cinemapolis; “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” at Regal Stadium 14; “The Movies That Made Us” Season 2 on Netflix.
RIP: Jackie Mason (“The Jerk,” “The Simpsons”)
