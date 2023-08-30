Cornell’s Cinema’s Molly Catherine Ryan took time to talk about a few film highlights in the new calendar, from the queen of midnight movies to a new series devoted to an Asian movie icon.
IT: What’s up this fall, Molly?
MCR: First up, we’re focusing on the pioneering film actress Anna May Wong, who is considered the first Asian-American Hollywood film star. Our five-part series is presented in collaboration with the Wharton Studio Museum and Cinemapolis in honor of Silent Film Movie Month in Ithaca in October. The series will feature two special silent film events with live musical accompaniment including the local group Cloud Chamber Orchestra, who will perform an original experimental score for “The Toll of the Sea” (1922) on Sunday, October 1. We’ll also have one film downtown at Cinemapolis and a free lecture by Professor Shirley Jennifer Lim, who is both an esteemed Anna May Wong scholar and a Cornell alum.
What’s additionally cool about Anna May Wong is that she experienced these really significant technological shifts in the film industry, including the transition from silent to sound cinema and the shift from black-and-white to color. These advancements were actually pioneered locally by George Eastman at Eastman-Kodak in Rochester and Theodore Case in Auburn, an exciting way to highlight the importance of our region for the development of cinema.
IT: Your next series is near and dear to my heart.
MCR: Next up, we’re focusing on cult classics! Our Student Advisory Board and I spent the spring semester wrestling with the question of what a cult film is, and we’re excited to share with you an eclectic mix of weird and awesome films. You’ll see some well-known titles like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975) as well as deeper cuts like Melvin Van Peebles’ “Sweet Sweetback’s Baddasssss Song” (1971). We really thought about the variety of cult practices that can accompany a film, the way this status can change over time, and the way cult communities are formed at the cinema.
IT: How about a few more?
MCR: Well, we’ll be showing “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” at the end of September. If I could tell you to mark your calendars for one event, it would be the return of the Invincible Czars to Sage Chapel on Wednesday, October 11 at 7pm. This year, they’ll be performing alongside the classic German horror film “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920), which is this amazingly spooky Expressionist film that is about murder and madness and the undead. We try to offer a little something for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.