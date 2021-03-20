I’m not sure what’s in the water right now, but I’ve been processing a lot of content about darker aspects of show business that we’ve evolved beyond: “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast” has run episodes on the Rat Pack’s racist and chauvinistic schtick and Kliph Nesteroff’s new book, “We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans and Comedy,” which confronts the deplorable practice of casting white actors as Native Americans.
Ryan Murphy’s eight-episode miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX, 2017, Amazon Prime) spotlights the toxic relationship between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) while filming “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” in 1962, and the fallout and wreckage that trailed after both leading ladies for the rest of their lives.
Davis was a workaholic and Crawford was a deeply insecure alcoholic, so as much misery was heaped on them by others, they did plenty of damage to themselves. The result is fascinating, bitchy fun at first, and ultimately one of the most sorrowful Hollywood legends you’re likely to see. I’ve talked to some people who don’t agree with the facts behind the drama, but this is not a documentary, and certainly Murphy and co-creators Jaffe Cohen and Michael Zam have shaped events to suit their thesis that director Robert Aldrich (Alfred Molina), studio head Jack Warner (Stanley Tucci) and gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (Judy Davis) created the feud and exacerbated it to publicize the movie.
Sarandon and Lange set the bar and the tone; they are both powerhouses. I have a real fondness for these kinds of backstage dramas, particularly when they’re produced with such precise and artistic period design and detail. And if you’re still interested after taking in “Feud,” “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.
***
Only in a movie like “Chick Fight” (Quiver-Redbox-MFC-YP, 2020, 97 min.) could a females-only underground fight club serve as a metaphor for female empowerment. Malin Akerman (“Watchmen”) stars as a struggling café owner who discovers that her late mother owned and ran her own fight club. Turns out all she needs to find her place in the world is to get the tar beaten out of her and beat the tar out of other ladies. You gotta have a training montage, so Alec Baldwin plays her hard-drinking, karaoke-singing Mr. Miyagi mentor.
At least “Chick Fight,” unlike the next movie, has a game cast ready to slum it and have fun. Comedienne Dulcé Sloan is a hoot and a half as Akerman’s gay bestie who introduces her to the club, and Fortune Feimster (“Chelsea”) kills it as the club referee. I don’t buy Kevin Connolly as Akerman’s love interest, the only other major male character, a doctor who moonlights at the club treating fight injuries. Then it occurred to me that “Chick Fight” wasn’t exactly a documentary and I chilled out about it.
***
One thing we didn’t need is a lame remake of “Valley Girl," but here it is anyway. For my money, Martha Coolidge’s 1983 “Valley Girl” is one of the very best ’80s romantic teen comedies. It’s a New Wave take on “Romeo and Juliet,” with a punk kid named Randy (Nicolas Cage’s debut as a truly eccentric leading man) who falls in love with a sweet valley girl (Deborah Foreman). It has a great soundtrack and is a totally, like, awesome time capsule documenting early ’80s life in and around Los Angeles.
One of the lamest examples of the “jukebox musical” genre, the “new” “Valley Girl” (Orion-MGM-Sneak Preview, 2020, 102 min.) lards every scene with ’80s hits the original couldn’t have afforded, and cast all the roles with squeaky clean millennials with zero charisma and lousy singing voices. And it reduces the whole thing to safe, theme-park nostalgia by framing the tale with Julie, now a concerned mother (Alicia Silverstone) telling her daughter what things were like back in her day.
Tom Lennon (“Reno 911”) elicits a couple of minor chuckles playing famed KROQ DJ Rodney Bingenheimer, but the rest is just a generic mash-up of tunes like “We Got the Beat,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Kids in America” and “You Might Think.” There are easily a half-dozen of the lamest ’80s covers you’ll ever hear; even “Bad Reputation” sounds like a Mickey Mouse singalong, and the original’s signature songs, like the Plimsouls’ “Million Miles Away,” get the same meh millennial makeover. Gag me with a spoon, I’m so sure!
