I cite this Roger Ebert quote all the time: “It’s not what a movie is about, but how it’s about it.” That’s certainly true of Domee Shi’s “Turning Red” (Walt Disney Pictures-Pixar Animation Studios. 2022, 100 min.) Set in Toronto in 2002, the movie’s all about this young girl named Mei who’s a straight A student and classic overachiever. She’s also her mother’s daughter, in more ways than one, when she turns into a giant shaggy red panda every time she gets stressed out—a family genetic quirk that’s part of her lineage.
Mei and her three gal pals from school need to make $800 to buy tickets to a boy band concert, so I figured that the big show would feature prominently in act three, but per Ebert, for the life of me, I couldn’t have figured out how the concert would be portrayed. That’s all part of the Pixar spirit. They’re not afraid of going to extreme emotional places and staying there. The best Pixar movies are all about imaginative plot twists and turns. (Remember the end of 2001’s “Monsters Inc.”? I didn’t see that coming, either.)
Pixar is encouraging a new breed of animators with very specific cultural backgrounds and perspectives, leading to imaginative and features like “Coco” (2017) and “Luca” (2021) that feel progressive and curious about other cultures. It goes without saying that nearly 30 years on, Pixar’s visual aesthetic has just gotten more nuanced and distinctive; Domee Shi is a welcome talent, and she has a very personal and idiosyncratic comedic voice. “Turning Red” feels like the first Pixar movie to delve into the troubled waters of puberty and adolescent changes.
***
In my 2020 review of “Sonic the Hedgehog”, I wondered if kids even cared about that l’il blue furball after all these years because it took so long to adapt the Sega video game into a film. It seemed that such a picture would be nostalgia for the kids’ parents, a relic from the age of grunge and (hello!) boy bands. (I certainly played my share of Sonic back in the day.)
Enough ticket buyers cared to justify “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount-Sega Sammy Group-Original Film-Marza Animation Planet-Blur Studio, 2022, 122 min.) and part three is on tap for 2024. I called part one an entry-level kid picture, and at first I thought we were in for two more hours of the same: The evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) finds his way back to Earth and enlists the aid of Knuckles (Idris Elba) to get revenge on Sonic (Ben Schwartz), holding down the fort while his human pals (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter) go to Hawaii for the wedding of Sumpter’s sister (Natasha Rothwell). Sonic gets a new pal, Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), a critter with a talent for inventing cool gadgets and gizmos.
Part two surprised me by finding a really cool way of blending two stories I assumed would stay separate, with the whole Sonic-Robotnik chase spilling over into the Hawaii wedding, giving Rothwell the chance to steal the whole picture. Robotnik acquires his own assistant in dealing out mayhem, a tech genius posing as a barista, another scene thief played by Lee Majdoub. Also, I just love the fact that there’s a movie out there where Idris Elba plays a video game character, and the filmmakers have a lot of fun making Elba’s stiff, formal speech its own running joke.
There are three kinds of family movies: the movies that entertain the whole world regardless of age; the middling ones that have enough MCU and Channing Tatum gags to keep parents from falling asleep; and the crap that parents drop their kids off at the theater to see, because they want no part of it. “Sonic 2” falls into the second category, It’s no classic, but it has some plot surprises and zippy humor, particularly a moment when Carrey tests out a motion-capture suit by rocking out to Pantera’s “Walk”. Kids should know more about Pantera, and if I ever start a nursery school….
RIP Wolfgang Petersen (“The NeverEnding Story,” “Enemy Mine,” “In the Line of Fire,” “Outbreak”, “Air Force One,” “Troy,” “Poseidon”)
RIP Leon Vitali (“Barry Lyndon,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Filmworker”)
RIP Clu Gulager (“The Killers,” “The Last Picture Show,” “Into the Night,” “Return of the Living Dead,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” “The Hidden,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
“Turning Red” is on home video and Disney +; “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is on home video.
