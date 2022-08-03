James Morosini’s dark farce “I Love My Dad” (Magnolia-Hantz Motion Pictures-Atlas Industries-Burn Later Productions-American High, 2022, 90 min.) opens with a sentence: “The following actually happened.” Then: “My dad asked me to tell you it didn’t.”
Based on a true incident involving Morosini’s dad, “I Love My Dad” stars Patton Oswalt as Chuck, a toxic father and compulsive liar, the kind of guy who steals a lost dog in the opening scene. Chuck has spent his whole life disappointing his son Franklin (Morosini), extremely fragile after a suicide attempt. Fed up, Franklin blocks Chuck from his social media, and Chuck, a tech wiz, hacks the identity of Becca (Claudia Sulewiski), a local waitress, creates a bogus online profile and actually catfishes his own kid just to get back into his life.
I think of “I Love My Dad” as a farce, since the story kick-starts with a lie, and then another, and then another until the whole thing pops like a balloon.
This is the first time I’ve seen Morosini, who writes, directs and co-stars in “I Love My Dad”. In the production notes, Morosini says, “I’ve long been a fan of discomfort comedy. I laugh the hardest when I’m the most uncomfortable.” His movie is like Phoebe Cates’ speech in “Gremlins” (1984) about her hatred for Christmas. It’s only funny because it’s not happening to you. If it’s happening to you, it’s profoundly messed-up.
Chuck gets everyone so tied up in knots that the film is almost too excruciating to bear; it feels like a car wreck in slow motion, and as Burt Reynolds said of drinking and driving in “Hooper” (1978), “Eventually, there’s gonna be a hell of wreck.” Patton Oswalt is my favorite contemporary comic, and I love him when he goes dark in movies like “Big Fan” (2009) and “Young Adult” (2011). Morosini finds a way to visualize the impact of Franklin and Becca’s “relationship” in more and more twisted ways. Lil Rel Howery (“Free Guy”) is hilarious as the movie’s moral conscience, and Rachel Dratch gets the kind of layered, complex comic character that she’s long deserved; she’s so funny yet sad as one of Chuck’s co-workers who reluctantly agrees to help with his scam and regrets her decision.
***
“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24-Cinereach-You Want I Should-Sunbeam TV & Films-Human Woman-Chiodo Brothers Productions, 2021, 89 min.) is just charming as hell. It’s sweet and winsome, and a cynic would say it’s more twee than ten Wes Anderson movies in a blender. It’s about this teeny shell named Marcel – voiced by Jenny Slate – who’s kicking it (Did I mention Marcel has shoes on?) in a nice air b’n’b with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rosellini), also a shell. The two have created a cozy little scaled-down world to share, and Marcel zips around inside a tennis ball, like one of those plastic party balls I saw in “Community”’s Lava World episode. And just when the film seems to veer into cloying territory, Slate as Marcel says something sharp that cuts the syrup.
All this is being filmed documentary style by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film’s director and co-creator, and put up on the web to show Marcel off to the rest of the world. I can’t imagine how the film was made; stop-motion animation is traditionally done with locked off cameras, but Camp’s cameras are able to be funky and hand-held, using extreme focus shifts and zooms and rack focuses. Marcel’s animation was handled by the Chiodo brothers (“Killer Klowns From Outer Space”), who also created the articulated marionettes for Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s “Team America” (2004). They are clearly mad geniuses.
Two last thoughts. This is the greatest movie ever made that includes a cameo from Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes”. It would make a great double bill with “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” (1985).
***
“I Love My Dad” opens August 5th at Cinemapolis. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is playing at Cinemapolis until August 11.
RIP Bob Rafelson (“Head”, “Five Easy Pieces”, “The King of Marvin Gardens”, “Mountains of the Moon”, “Man Trouble”, “Blood and Wine”)
RIP David Warner (“The Omen”, “Time After Time”, “Time Bandits” “Tron”, “The Man With Two Brains”, “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”, “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country”, “Titanic”)
RIP Paul Sorvino (“Where’s Poppa?”, “Oh, God!”, “The Brink’s Job”, “Reds”, “The Stuff”, “Dick Tracy”, “Goodfellas”, “The Rocketeer”, “The Firm”, “Nixon”)
