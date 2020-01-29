When the Academy Award nominations are announced each year, the various shorts entries are perhaps the least well known, even to the most dedicated cinephile, unless you happen to live in a city where those entries are being screened. Thanks to Cornell Cinema, Ithaca is one of those cities. Cornell Cinema’s tradition of showing the year’s nominees in animated, live action and documentary shorts continues. Here are my thoughts and picks for the year’s animated and live-action shorts. (The nominees for documentary short will be shown on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m., but space prohibits their inclusion here.) Good luck in the office Oscar pool!
Oscar shorts: Animation (Jan. 31, 6:45 p.m., Feb. 1, 9:15 p.m., Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m.)
In “Daughter (Dcera)” (Czech Republic, 2019, 15 min.), directed by Daria Kashcheeva, a daughter sits by her dying father in the hospital, and the memory of a childhood moment involving an injured bird leads to a moment of clarity. Most stop-motion puppet films are done with static, locked-off shots, but Kashcheeva experiments with camera motion to make everything rough and hand-held.
“Hair Love” (USA, 2019, 7 min.), directed by Matthew A. Cherry, Everett Downing Jr. and Bruce W. Smith, is a short and sweet story of a young girl’s obsession with trying new hair styles, and her baffled dad’s attempts to help. Stray cat meets stray dog in “Kitbull” (USA, 2019, 9 min.), directed by Rosana Sullivan. Sullivan’s short is a nice update of the Chuck Jones classic “Feed the Kitty”, and in the space of nine minutes made me cry.
There’s some very nice Claymation pixilation going on in Bruno Collet’s “Memorable” (France, 2019, 12 min.): an elderly painter finds his family and surroundings beginning to shift and dissolve in abstract, dream-like ways. And in “Sister” (China/USA, 2018, 8 min.), director Siqi Song fashions a memory from a man remembering growing up with a little sister, and then imagining what his life would have been like if she had never been born.
BVC’s Pick: “Kitbull”
Oscar shorts: Live Action (Jan. 31, 9 p.m., Feb. 1, 1:45 p.m.)
A tough and unforgiving Tunisian farmer is rocked when his eldest son comes home with a new bride and a shady past in “Brotherhood” (Canada-Tunisia-Qatar-Sweden, 2018, 25 min.), directed by Meryam Joobeur. Joobeur gets much contrast from cutting from the farmer’s dusty hut to the roar and expanse of the ocean nearby. Yves Piat ‘s “Nefta Football Club” (France-Tunisia, 2018, 17 min.) is the closest to a comic bagatelle in this batch of shorts: two boys discover a drug donkey wearing headphones in the desert. The story ends on a great punchline.
In Marshall Curry ‘s “The Neighbors’ Window” (USA, 2019, 20 min.), a surprising update on Hitchcock’s “Rear Window”, a NYC couple struggling with work and three young children are driven to distraction when a free-spirited couple moves in across the way. “Saria” (USA, 2019, 22 min.), directed by Bryan Buckley, is a dark, sobering tragedy based on a true unsolved murder case: two desperate young women trapped in a corrupt orphanage dream of escape and freedom. In “A Sister” (Belgium, 2018, 16 min.), a real nail-biter from Delphine Girard, an abducted woman makes a desperate 911 call. The story plays out in near-real time.
BVC’s Pick: “Saria”
λ λ λ
In the span of two days, I saw two horror films based on iconic stories and both featuring Joely Richardson, who’s new to the genre. Yes, I have seen “The Turning,” based on Henry James’ “The Turning of the Screw,” so that you don’t have to. A ghost story that—spoiler alert—literally falls apart in the last 30 seconds, “The Turning” doesn’t play fair.
“Color Out of Space,” Richard Stanley’s adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s “The Colour Out of Space,” is much more funny-scary, trippy and interesting. Shades of “Creepshow:” an alien meteorite crashes on Earth, insinuates itself into the water and fauna, and a normally dysfunctional family, headed by Nicolas Cage, becomes seriously dysfunctional, and each family member succumbs to outer space body horror in their own way.
Stanley’s direction is theatrical and colorful, and the whole thing feels like an ’80s throwback, replete with practical effects, rubber creatures and a typically reserved and subtle turn from Cage (ahem), who may be channeling his “Valley Girl” co-star, Deborah Foreman.
“Color Out Of Space” is playing at Cinemapolis through Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In