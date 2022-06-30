I hope Tim Allen isn’t too ticked off that Chris Evans, the First Avenger himself, is playing the voice of Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear” (Disney-Pixar, 2022, 105 min.). The vocal switch makes sense in relation to Pixar’s “Toy Story” spin-off. We learn via an opening crawl that in 1995, a boy named Andy received a Buzz Lightyear toy on his birthday – the inciting incident that kicked off Pixar’s groundbreaking first film – and the “Lightyear” flick we’re about to see was Andy’s favorite movie.
This clever prequel picks up with Lightyear and his commander and crew, marooned on a hostile planet, as he tries to plot a course to get home while dealing with the evil Emperor Zurg, a character introduced in “Toy Story 2”. Pixar’s storytelling skills are so clever that I won’t delve into the plot, except to highlight a particularly inspired stretch of the film where Lightyear fails to achieve time travel, and keeps rejoining the crew farther in the future, watching families form one slice of time at a time.
“Lightyear” is Pixar’s first deep dive into space opera; I think of “Wall*E” (2008) more as a silent romantic comedy that just happens to involve robots and outer space. First reaction: It’s obvious that the animators who made this film have a deep love for the analog charms of the first “Star Wars” movies. At one point, Buzz Lightyear lands on a swampy, foggy planet surface that is so Dagobah that it stirs up fond memories of “The Empire Strikes Back”. Lightyear’s ship and orange-and-white uniform also recall Luke Skywalker in those pictures.
This movie is a love letter to too many sci-fi cinematic epics to mention. Okay, I’ll mention one: at one point I was reminded of Disney’s legendary 1979 dud “The Black Hole”, but within all these callbacks and homages, the filmmakers are always able to tap into the actual wonderment promised by dubious movies. In that one glorious moment, I remembered the somnambulant “The Black Hole” as a good movie.
Second reaction: within such a well-worn genre, where we’ve seen all manner of planetary atmospheres and kinds of spaceships, “Lightyear” is a pleasure to watch purely on a visual level. It looks as amazing as its story, helping “Lightyear” go to infinity and beyond. As with the best Pixar joints, bringing a kid is optional.
Third reaction: let Pixar make a full-on “Star Wars” movie. I’m sure it would be astounding.
“Lightyear” is playing at Regal Stadium 14.
***
Sometimes you see a movie and it’s a “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” moment as the end credits roll.. You wonder “Who are those guys?” I had that moment at the end of Jim Archer’s “Brian and Charles” (Focus-BFI-Film4 Productions-Mr. Box Productions, 2022, 90 mins.).
David Earl and Chris Hayward wrote this sweet, daffy comedy about a lonely Welsh guy (Earl) named Brian who makes inventions from junk that only work sometimes. He salvages a mannequin head and a washing machine and makes a robot dubbed Charles (Hayward).
Incredibly, Charles “works”, but like a puppy or a toddler, he wants to go outside, against Brian’s wishes. (He’s understandably nervous about the reactions of the rest of the villagers, particularly an unpleasant local bully that Brian wants to avoid.)
By the way, all this told as a rockumentary; somehow a camera crew is being allowed to film Brian’s struggles with Charles, who, when sleeping, drones endlessly, “I am sleeping…I am sleeping…” My pal Jamie tells me that Earl is something of a protégé of Ricky Gervais, and he has been playing versions of Brian for quite a while. Charles’ costume is such a shambles, you’d think anyone could be in there, but Hayward’s inexhaustible logic and knack for pestering Brian needs his comic timing. Earl is very good at running off at the mouth until things get painful and awkward, but as clever as the script is, the real heroine here is production designer Hannah Purdy Foggin, who keeps everything very handmade, shall we say. By the time Brian and Charles are seen walking around the Wales countryside hand in hand to the tune of The Turtles’ “Happy Together”, well, that’s when I started wondering, “Who are those guys?”
“Brian and Charles” is playing at Cinemapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.