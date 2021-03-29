With the world on lockdown, what are we all watching? I posed that question to Greg Proops, a comedian, podcaster (“The Smartest Man in the World,” co-hosted by his wife, Jennifer Canaga), actor, voice artist and improv performer on both the UK and US versions of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Whose Live Anyway”, the touring version with Joel Murray (“Mad Men”), Jeff Davis (“Harmontown”) and Ryan Stiles (“Hot Shots”).
On Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m., the “Whose Live” crew present “Streamweavers” with special guests: founding SNL cast member Laraine Newman, Drew Carey and Gary Anthony Williams. Find out more at houseseats.live.
I spoke with Proops on the first day of Trump’s second impeachment trial back in February.
Ithaca Times: Is everybody well?
Greg Proops: Yeah, we’re just watching this impeachment trial. It’s insane. Oh, it was just garbage. It was complete incoherence, not one point made. Basically, it was white aggrievement. The problem is, the Democrats put a video together that showed them in a bad light, you see. There’s no reality going on. What do they have to defend, you know? And now they just showed Romney being told by Officer Goodman to run back the other way, and they showed Pence scuttle down the stairs because they were coming to kill them.
IT: Yikes.
GP: And still, a lot of them won’t admit that this happened, so there you are.
IT: I’ve been interviewing celebrities about what they’re watching during the quarantine.
GP: So you’ve run out of celebrities.
IT: No, Mr. Proops!
GP: [laughs]
IT: What are you and Jennifer watching to stay sane?
GP: I watched a bunch of old movies at the beginning of it, and then lately, we’ve watched all the French series, “Call My Agent!,” which is hilarious, even though in French it’s “Ten Percent.” Is there anyone who doesn’t understand that an agent gets ten percent? I wasn’t sure why [laughs] they gave it the name of an ’80s sitcom.
IT: Tell me more about it.
GP: Oh, you haven’t seen this one? It’s on Netflix. And fantastically, one of the women in the cast is Liliane Rovère. And she’s from the ’50s, basically. And she’s in her ’80s. She was Chet Baker’s girlfriend. She was like a hipster jazz chick in the old days, and she’s sort of the gray eminence on the show. It’s a bunch of agents in Paris, and the plot’s like “Entourage.” You know how every week on “Entourage” it was like, “Oh my God, what if this movie doesn’t happen?” And then, “Oh, the movie’s happening.” So, it’s a bunch of French agents at counter-purposes with each other, at an agency. And they stunt cast every French movie star. So Christopher Lambert’s in it, and Nathalie Baye. Literally, it’s brimming with French movie stars. It’s a zany sitcom, they fall in love with their clients, they sleep with them, you know. But it’s entertaining and the cast is sexy. And [Liliane Rovère] is hilarious as the older [agent] — they let her smoke, which is awesome. No TV shows do that anymore.
IT: Yeah, smoking means an automatic R rating.
GP: Yeah, right? They’d have to put up the tobacco warning at the beginning of it. But it’s a French show, so I guess you don’t get punished for it.
And then “Lupin” (Netflix), I don’t know if you’ve seen that one. It’s based on this old series about a diamond thief. It was written a hundred years ago, and they’ve updated it, so it’s this Black guy in Paris, and he’s a gentleman thief. He’s out to settle all scores, his father was killed by a rich guy when he was little. And he’s always 10 steps ahead of everyone, it’s really, really caper-y, which is what I love about it. It’s an actor named Omar Sy, who’s a huge star in France. So they’ve taken the whole “gentleman diamond thief in a top hat” thing from the turn of the century, and kind of put it on its head. Instead, he’s a super-modern, techie good-looking Black guy who is gonna run down everyone who ever did him wrong. It’s like a really bitchin’ caper film. The art direction is really beautiful, I think you’d really like it. The first episode just grabs you, when you see what happened to him when he was little, it’s the same bad guy for a whole lifetime. It’s got that French thing going on.
And then we watched “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) with Viola Davis and Chad Boseman.
IT: Oh, so good.
GP: It’s just smashing. August Wilson.
IT: I think they should do all of his plays for Netflix. Do ‘em all.
GP: Don’t you? I think they are. Denzel’s gonna put ‘em all on. He did “Fences,” and I think the new edict is that he was mates with August Wilson, and they’re going to make them all. Denzel’s in charge of casting and the directors. Viola Davis is so terrific in [“Ma Rainey”].
IT: Unbelievable.
GP: Chadwick Boseman’s a little thin, you can kinda tell he’s not well.
IT: What a loss. He was so great in the Spike Lee movie (“Da 5 Bloods”).
GP: I agree. And in one lifetime to play Thurgood Marshall and Jackie Robinson and Black Panther, and he wasn’t even, you know, 40?
IT: What are the older movies you said you’d been watching?
GP: Well, at the very beginning of the containment, I watched “Creature From the Black Lagoon” (1954), which I don’t think I’d seen since I was little.
IT: That’s a great one.
GP: Just fantastic. At one point I was watching “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004) and some other horrible…not “28 Days Later” but I said to Jennifer, “This is a little too on the money for me.” And the other night we watched “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975).
IT: Sidney Lumet.
GP: Oh yeah, Sidney is the greatest. My wife always accuses me of this, and it’s true: I will watch the same thing over and over and over again, for pure comfort or joy. I did watch “Casablanca” (1942) over again, because I felt like during this fascist regime that we got rid of, and we’re still fighting here, it’s a brilliant movie that’s still romantic and funny and dangerous. And everybody who is in the cast was a hero of the resistance in one way or another. Paul Henreid and S. Z. Sakall and the actor who played the croupier, he had escaped the Nazis; it’s a pretty wild tale of everyone in the movie.
IT: And it was just a studio programmer, but boy, it just rose to the top of everything.
GP: Written by 50 million people. I don’t think anybody really knows who wrote the lines. It got so convoluted. And then they put a good director on it.
IT: Michael Curtiz, who worked in every genre.
GP: Right? Yeah, he did. I don’t think they spent a lot of time on it or anything. It was one of those great ones that also was Best Picture. It actually got acknowledged the year it came out. Everyone loved it, it’s really effective. It putts right along. I’ll put it over “Citizen Kane” as the great American movie. “Citizen Kane” is about corruption and rot and horror and greed and malice and being a misshapen youth. But “Casablanca” lays it right out on you: you either are a Nazi or you’re not a Nazi. Or you’re about to join. And yeah, it’s idealistic and romantic, but I think that’s part of it.
They were showing a bunch of women’s pictures on TCM for a hot minute, and one of them was called “The Cave of the Yellow Dog” (2005). It’s a beautiful Mongolian picture about nomads, directed by a woman (Byambasuren Davaa). It’s a very simple story; they’re nomads and they live in a yurt, and they travel across the prairie, and it’s all the things that happen to them. And the one little girl finds this dog; she brings it back. It’s just beautiful, and lyrical: the clothes they wear, and the yurt that they live in, and their lifestyle. Little children ride horses, because you have to. They’re nomads. It’s kind of a silent movie, almost.
And the other one we watched was “Salaam Bombay!” (1988), where the director (Mira Nair) went to Bombay and cast all these street children, and totally treated them, she said, like an acting company. If they were late, she fined them. [laughs] If they didn’t know their s**t, she’d whip this group of street children into actors. And it’s about being a homeless child in Bombay, and it’s extraordinary. Unbelievably moving. Almost all of the actors aren’t actors. It’s really realistic. I think you’d really like it. It’s really colorful, it’s moving as the devil. The guy who was the lead in the movie, he’s like a middle-aged man now. He has a regular blue-collar gig in Bombay, he didn’t become a movie star off the back of it, but he’s an unbelievably captivating child actor.
