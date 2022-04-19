So many pictures, so much to say.
For those new to the party, when COVID shut down Ithaca’s movie theaters, I looked at all the unseen DVDs and Blu-Rays on my shelves and started the New To Me Film Festival in 2020: 400+ flicks thus far. The Festival has slowed down a bit now that theaters are open again, but I still make time to look at “new” pictures. This article comes out on my birthday, April 13, so this is my birthday present to myself.
I saw established classics like John Sayles’s “Matewan” (1987) and “Eight Men Out” (1988) and came away impressed with Sayles’ ability to wring a Unionist Western and a sports scandal epic from very limited budgets and means. Two really good westerns hit the sweet spot: Lawrence Kasdan’s “Silverado” (1985) and Walter Hill’s “The Long Riders” (1980), starring the Carradine clan, Randy and Dennis Quaid and other actual siblings playing true-life outlaws.
You gotta break a lot of bad eggs to make a good omelet. I watched “A Good Day to Die Hard” (2013), and that turned out to be a good day to stop watching bad “Die Hard” sequels. The talented filmmaker Paul Bartel got typed as an action director because his masterful action satire “Death Race 2000 (1975)” was a drive-in smash, and all he could get made was the meandering, generic car chase movie “Cannonball” (1976). I keep strict records of movies that I’ve watched, so I have to take it on faith that I saw a Tony Curtis noir called “Six Bridges to Cross” (1955). If you threatened to drop me off of six bridges, I couldn’t tell you one thing that happened in the movie.
I culled through the last 60 or so flicks, and here are my thoughts on four that moved me.
In the “Kicking Myself” category, how did I miss Todd Strauss-Schulson’s “Isn’t It Romantic?” After all, “Isn’t It Romantic?” (2019) stars Rebel Wilson, and “Cats” (2019) aside, I’m a big fan. Wilson is usually relegated to comedy cameos or scene-stealing support, but she’s definitely the star here. She plays Natalie, introduced in a prologue as one of those girls who grows up besotted with rom-com movies on VHS despite the warnings of her mum, who declares that rom-coms are all phony baloney.
Now Natalie’s living in New York City. She’s an architect trying to make her mark at her firm and be taken seriously when she gets knocked unconscious during a mugging. When she wakes up in the hospital, she’s in the middle of the kind of cliché-ridden romantic comedy her mother made her despise.
You need to watch this one twice, not much of a chore with an 89-minute picture. It’s amazing watching the production change from a more realistic, dirty contemporary New York look to a much more stylish, studio lot look, where every shop seems to sell flowers, candy or balloons.
Adam Devine is codependent sweetness as Wilson’s office co-worker, and Liam Hemsworth is a comedic riot as a picture-perfect parody of the kind of impossibly pretty rich guy who’s suddenly vying for Wilson’s affections.
Take a second look at Wilson’s reactive comedy work here. She makes a fairly nutty concept play like “Tootsie” (1982).
The first half of Martin Ritt’s “The Front” (1976) plays as comedy until nothing funny is happening, and the second half plays as tragedy. Set in the midst of Joseph McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, Woody Allen starts making serious money putting his name on blacklisted writers’ scripts. Allen likes the perks of sham success, even as he begins to realize the dangerous position that he’s in.
“The Front” would make a pertinent double bill with George Clooney’s “Good Night and Good Luck,” which detailed the media battles between McCarthy and CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow (David Straithairn). Ritt’s skilled eye and effective production design really capture the energy and vibe of New York City and the overall backdrop of live TV. As good as Allen is in his first dramatic role, the film’s soul belongs to Zero Mostel as a popular comic sinking deeper and deeper into controversy and career troubles.
It can’t be an accident that “The Front” was released during America’s bicentennial year, reminding us that freedom of speech has never really been assured. And if the power of the story hasn’t hit you by the film’s conclusion, end credits reveal that screenwriter Walter Bernstein, Ritt, Mostel, and actors Herschel Bernardi and Lloyd Gough were all victims of the blacklist.
Jerry Lewis’ “The Bellboy” (1960) is a love letter to vaudeville and comedy legend Stan Laurel; at the beginning of the picture, we get a testimonial from the head of Paramount, “Jackie Mulchen,” telling us that the movie we’re about to see has no story and no plot. Chuck Berry said there’s nothing new under the sun, but most movies, even comedies, have stories and plots, no?
But it’s all true. For his directorial debut, Lewis also wrote the screenplay and produced, casting himself as a mute whistling bellboy named Stanley, working at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida. (If you’re a retro hotel aficionado, you can run “The Bellboy” and “Goldfinger” (1964) and have a nice Fontainebleau Hotel double feature.) You could say there is a story of sorts, in that the film comes to a happy conclusion, but it really is a collection of blackout sketches that lead one to another.
Like this gag: guests pull up in a Volkswagen, and instruct Stanley to “Get everything out of the trunk.” Stanley opens the trunk and sees the car engine. He shrugs. Orders are orders. Cut to Stanley knocking on a hotel room door, his hand dripping with oil, as he delivers the engine.
On the commentary track with singer Steve Lawrence — I’m still trying to work out what Lawrence was doing there — Lewis admits that he had to call in every comic and every cameo player he could find to stretch “The Bellboy” to 72 minutes. You’ll see Milton Berle here, and Lewis also doubles up, playing himself in a cameo.
In the “Kicking Myself Part II” category, how did I miss Jack Arnold’s “The Incredible Shrinking Man” (1957) until this year? Longtime readers know that I was raised as a “Famous Monsters of Filmland” kid, and certainly Jack Arnold’s low-budget black-and-white sci-fi picture had its reputation. That said, I wasn’t prepared for the emotion and economy on display here. This and Don Seigel’s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956) are now my favorite 1950s sci-fi genre films.
In the first scene, Scott Carey (Grant Williams) is vacationing on a boat with his wife Louise (Randy Stuart) when a glittering fog envelops him. As the title suggests, Williams starts slowly shrinking, his clothes no longer fit him, and soon his living room furniture more resembles a baby’s high chair. As his marriage deteriorates —there’s subtle sexual terror as Williams gets “smaller” — he ends up living in a dollhouse and terrorized by the family cat.
This is a textbook example of studio FX experience brought to a B-movie budget; “The Incredible Shrinking Man” is a compendium of reliable analog FX, including forced perspective, different sizes of furniture and other methods of cinematic trickery. Richard Matheson adapted his own novel, and the second half of the movie confines Williams to his own basement, doing an epic battle with a spider. The ending is truly moving and well-earned.
If you happen to get the Criterion Collection’s Blu-Ray of “The Incredible Shrinking Man,” there’s a fascinating discussion between director Joe Dante and comedian/film historian Dana Gould, and a very good feature detailing Jack Arnold’s career at Universal Pictures.
