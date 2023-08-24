I founded the “New to Me” Film Festival in the depths of COVID and the need to isolate. I looked at all the unseen movies on my shelves and decided to stay in and watch some movies. The NTMFF has slowed somewhat, but it continues.
Last November, I bought Criterion Federico Fellini and Ingmar Bergman box sets. That turned out to be fortuitous timing, because Barnes and Noble then gutted their Criterion section: at press time, there are no box sets of any kind to be had at B&N. “I Vitelloni” (1953) emerged as a gem following my Fellini crash course – I’d only seen “8 ½” – and while I’ve only scratched the surface of the 39-film Bergman set, I really dug “Summer with Monika” (1952).
Random goodness: I saw Leo McCarey ‘s “The Awful Truth” (1937), marking Cary Grant’s first great comedic performance; Alfred Hitchcock’s “Marnie” (1965), the last of the maestro’s oeuvre to feature a Hitchcock blonde (Tippi Hedren); and Hayao Miyazaki’s “Porco Rosso” (1992), which became my favorite Miyazaki film; the English dub voiced by Michael Keaton in the title role was awfully good.
I saw a ton of Disney stuff dating from the 50’s to the 2000’s. The favorite was probably “That Darn Cat!” (1965), starring Dean Jones and Hayley Mills. But improv comedian Michael McShane had the best joke in a 1997 TV movie called “Tower of Terror” starring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst: “I could have been an actor, but I can’t act.”
There was some chaff in all that wheat. I also looked at Tom McLaughlin’s “Billy Jack series, where the paradoxes are endless, and ultimately, frustrating. “The Born Losers” (1967), “Billy Jack”, “The Trial of Billy Jack” (1974) and “Billy Jack Goes to Washington” (1977) are incredibly violent tributes to the concept of non-violence. The plots lurch back and forth between deadly earnest political stuff “torn from the headlines” and too many bouts of shaggy-headed improv. McLaughlin, directing under the pseudonym T.C. Frank, is so stiff as an actor, he makes Peter Fonda in “Easy Rider” (1969) look like prime Jim Carrey.
More cinematic crud: I finally got around to checking out “Dirty Dancing” (1987). Yeesh! This is 80’s rom-com piffle, and any sense of it being a period piece is ruined by the new songs recorded for the movie. Even by Roger Corman’s “liberal” interpretation of what makes an entertaining horror flick, “The Wasp Woman” (1959) is all dull talk, and the special effects are threadbare. And “Invasion USA” (1985), Chuck Zito’s reactionary garbage action movie starring Chuck Norris, is just another dumb 80’s Cannon slice of cheese.
Here are my thoughts on three recent discoveries.
A big part of the NTMFF is looking back at movie stars I’m unfamiliar with, and as I was working through a 7-DVD Audrey Hepburn box set, I stumbled across Hepburn in Stanley Donen’s “Funny Face” (1957). The film stars Hepburn as a shy book shop clerk who gets drafted to be the next big thing in the world of women’s fashion, thanks to photographer Fred Astaire and fashion magazine publisher Kay Thompson.
I didn’t know that Hepburn had trained as a dancer, but she shows she’s got serious chops, particularly in a Bohemian-style nightclub number with lots of kinetically cool, stylized dance moves that surely inspired a lot of Bob Fosse’s choreography style. (“Ant-Man” director Peyton Reed studied that nightclub sequence when he was prepping a similarly styled beatnik sequence for “Down with Love”, his 2003 “Pillow Talk” spoof.)
Donen is a master at staging head-to-toe musical numbers, and this time, he demonstrates a real flair for pop art colors, sets, camera angles and effective, rhythmic, propulsive editing. And unlike “My Fair Lady” (1964), where Hepburn’s vocals were all replaced by Marnie Nixon, in “Funny Face”, Hepburn’s singing, not just her dancing, made the final cut.
It was driving me crazy. More on that shortly.
As the title tells us, “Original Cast Recording: Company” (1970) is D.A. Pennebaker’s account of the recording session immortalizing Stephen Sondheim’s first solo musical success. The cast album recording is generally done on the first Sunday following opening night. There’s a lot to do in one session, and there’s a lot of tension as to whether the “Company” cast will be able to get everything recorded. (Elaine Stritch is last up, and her struggles to achieve a good vocal take are Broadway legend; Disney star Dean Jones left the show once his songs had been recorded.)
It was fun spotting New York character actors as they stepped up to the mike. I recognized George Coe, who worked on “The National Lampoon Radio Hour” and acted in many commercial parodies and sketches in the first season of “Saturday Night Live”.
Back to what was driving me crazy. There was this actress singing in a group number, and at first, I thought it was Julie Hagerty from “Airplane!” (1980). A look at the cast list revealed her to be Beth Howland, who played Vera the waitress on the sitcom “Alice” (1976-1975). In just under an hour, Pennebaker shows us an up-close-and-personal take on a longstanding Broadway tradition.
“Wise Blood” (1979)was John Huston’s 33rd film. He’d already directed his father Walter to an Oscar win for “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948) and helmed many other classic pictures, including “The Maltese Falcon” (1941), “The Asphalt Jungle” (1950) and “The African Queen” (1951). And yet, it’s clear from the first scene that “Wise Blood”, adapted by Benedict and Michael Fitzpatrick based on Flannery O’Connor’s 1952 novel, is not the work of some out-of-touch fuddy-duddy past his prime. It’s one of those tough films that could only have been made in the 1970s.
Fresh off his Oscar nomination and Golden Globe and BAFTA wins for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), Brad Dourif stars in “Wise Blood” as Hazel Motes, veteran of an unspecified war. Hazel comes home, surveys the wreckage of his parents’ dilapidated home and becomes a street preacher, founding the Church of Truth Without Christ. Everything Hazel does is rooted in his bitter disappointment with the human race. Filmed in real locations in and around Macon, Georgia, “Wise Blood” takes place in seedy hotels and back alleys, and the film is populated by angry, desperate characters played by the likes of Ned Beatty (“Network”), Harry Dean Stanton (“Repo Man”), Amy Wright (“Inside Moves”) and Dan Shor (“Tron”).
I can’t see any movie studio or production company daring to make anything like “Wise Blood” today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.