"Buddy Guy is a revelation. He's the Moses of the Blues. He parts the sea," Carlos Santana said when interviewed in “The Torch,” a fascinating documentary about the life and work of the iconic Blues writer and guitarist.
"I didn't know what running water was," said Bluesman extraordinaire Buddy Guy when describing his early life as part of a sharecropper family. On the screen, we see vintage footage of several Black people working in a cotton field. It appears that they're taking note of the camera that's on them, providing a surreal "time travel" effect. Those who are being observed become the observers. We are led to wonder what a bemused woman being filmed may have been thinking.
Buddy Guy then tells us how, as a youngster, he made his "first musical instrument" by cutting out the center of an empty lighter fluid can and then wrapping a couple rubber bands around it. Eventually, he was able to get an old guitar and taught himself how to play.
After Guy's father could no longer work in the cotton field, Mrs. Guy told her son he had to “figure out a way to make some money." So, Buddy left Louisiana for Chicago. Buddy reflects on being impressed with John Lee Hooker and his album "Boogie Children." They became friends, but it was hard to talk with John Lee, “because he had a strange stumble-way of speaking. So, when he tried to tell a joke, I told him to sing it, because he didn't have trouble saying things that way."
This prompted me to wonder whether speech or English teachers could use some form of this method with students who are having trouble articulating their thoughts in standard linear form. It occurred to me that I've actually had a few students who have demonstrated some noteworthy rapping skills.
Buddy Guy started out in Chicago as a young fellow, and he won the respect of the "elder statesmen" of the Blues, like Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf. Now he encourages younger musicians to come to the stage and play with him. Carmen Vandenberg, a respected contemporary performer who is quite striking with her short blonde hair, as well as her guitar skills, describes Mr. Guy as "my idol."
Quinn Sullivan, an extraordinarily talented musician, also began playing with Buddy Guy when his parents brought him to a concert at age 7. "I've encouraged Quinn to go to college," Guy notes, "because in our business, in 10 years you might have to be a rocket scientist to do music."
Reflecting on his first encounters with Waters and Wolf, Guy said that Muddy "slapped me," and said, "whatever you do, keep the (expletive deleted) Blues alive." In similarly emphatic language, Howlin' Wolf encouraged Guy to keep the Blues going strong.
Those moral and musical missions helped Guy to become, as Carlos Santana and others have noted, the connective thread, going from Waters and Wolf to Cream, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner and beyond.
You can stream “The Torch” by renting or purchasing on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video or Vudu.
