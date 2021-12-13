There’s no shortage of entertainment these days aimed at those who measure their lives by the films in their past. I’ve been listening to Josh Olson and Joe Dante’s podcast “The Movies That Made Me” for years. (That’s the one where William Friedkin called “Exorcist II: The Heretic” the worst film ever made.) Then IMDB swooped in with their copycat podcast “Movies That Changed My Life.” And then Netflix spun off “The Movies That Made Us” from their previous series, “The Toys That Made Us.” Not to mention all the special features you can access on DVDs and Blu-Rays; for some reason, I always think of an appreciation of the actor Warren Oates, available on the Criterion Blu-Ray of Monte Hellman’s “Two-Lane Blacktop” (1971).
Now, here comes Netflix’s six-part series “Voir.” David Fincher is one of the executive producers of this series, dubbed “A collection of video essays… ….for the love of cinema.” “The Movies That Made Us” is aimed at the mainstream moviegoer, with each episode centered around the production history of one movie: “Back to the Future,” “Ghostbusters” and “Dirty Dancing.” “Voir” is targeted at the hardcore movie geek, the person who will recognize the Bunuel clip and images from “Metropolis” in the opening title sequence. It allows itself to be much more esoteric, so much so that it breaks its own format. I’ll address each episode as sui generis, its own thing, if you will.
L.A. film blogger Sasha Stone’s “Summer of the Shark” is its own unique thing, as much a memoir of being 10 years old in the middle of the ‘70s as it is an appreciation of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” (1975). Spielberg’s film has long been accused as the end of ‘70s cinema, along with “Star Wars” (1977). Stone’s piece is more concerned with the memory of driving to the theater with her sister, buying two tickets from the cute guy at the box office and the sweet smell of summer popcorn. Actors and sets are used to re-enact her childhood; none of the other episodes do this. She also talks about the movie’s indelible impact on the culture, including magazine covers, posters and T-shirts. (I was too scared to see “Jaws” when it came out, but I bought a copy of “The Jaws Log” and learned all about the film’s troubled production.)
Tony Zhou’s “The Ethics of Revenge” is more like what you would see on a Criterion disc. In analyzing the power of “Lady Vengeance,” Zhou examines the act itself utilizing lots and lots of film clips, including “Point Blank” (1967), “The Big Boss” (1971), “Blue Ruin” (2014) , “Gladiator” (2000) and “Batman Begins” (2005). Likewise, Drew McWeeny’s “But I Don’t Like Him” focuses on the need for character to be likeable. I’m a fan of McWeeny, but he seems to be the last guy to realize that whether it’s “Goodfellas” (1990), “Taxi Driver” (1976) or “Raging Bull” (1980), Martin Scorsese doesn’t care if you like his characters or not.
“The Duality of Appeal” by animator Glen Keane (“Beauty and the Beast”) is the other outlier. Rather than focus on a single film, Keane’s episode is both an animation tutorial and a look at the need for animated characters to be appealing. As an exercise, we see the creation of a new character by designers and animators, with the kind of notes creatives routinely get from studio executives and toy companies.
Taylor Ramos and Zhou’s “Film vs. Television” is the runt of the litter. It details the dovetailing of two mediums in ways that most of us already knew: analog vs. digital, rectangular TV screens. They say it all shifted with “The Sopranos.” I say it shifted when TV actors like Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd started getting cast in movies in the ‘80s.
Walter Chaw’s “Profane and Profound,” an appreciation of Walter Hill’s “48 Hrs.” (1982), was my favorite episode. I was there when Eddie Murphy became a superstar on “SNL.” I was in the audience when “48 Hrs.” made Murphy a movie star. Chaw’s thoughtful analysis of the film’s combustible take on racism reveals that after all these years, Hill’s influential anti-buddy comedy is still more progressive than it is problematic.
