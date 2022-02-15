The burgeoning “Escape Room” franchise will never be mentioned at any awards ceremony, but I must say, I’m awfully fond of these two movies. For my money, Adam Robitel’s “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (2021) really ups the mythology of the series, coming up with more four-walled puzzles for the returning cast, and surprise cameos from past cast members.
I also appreciate that the “Escape Room” movies are rated PG-13, so it’s not about gratuitous splatter and gore and more about solving intricate, devious mind-scramblers. This time around, I particularly enjoyed the street-themed escape room, with specifically timed bursts of (literal) acid rain, and a harrowing puzzle piece set in a subway car.
2021 was the year that I finally got Zack Snyder as a filmmaker. I’ll be the first to admit that Snyder is a peerless visual stylist, but I’ve found it hard to warm up to Snyder joints like “300” and “Sucker Punch.” Last year, I really found myself responding to the four-hour “Justice League Zack Snyder Cut,” which was indeed superior to the “Justice League” that was released to theaters in 2017.
Snyder’s first flick was his 2004 re-imagining of George A. Romero’s 1979 horror classic “Dawn of the Dead,” so Snyder has had a lot of time to think up some new wrinkles within the zombie genre for Netflix’s “Army of the Dead” (2021). Dave Bautista leads a large ensemble of criminal types set on robbing a casino vault after a world-wide zombie epidemic has taken down Las Vegas. Sort of an action-horror hybrid inspired by “Ocean’s Eleven,” this is Snyder’s version of a romp; I’m a bit weary of all the zombies in pop culture, but Snyder does find several new twists on this well-worn genre, and I wouldn’t want to spoil them here.
Everyone’s game to play here, but it must be said that by underplaying her trademark deadpan delivery, comedian Tig Notaro pretty well steals the show without ever breaking a sweat.
I never thought this one would even get a home video release, but here it is on DVD: Two minutes into Philip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King’s completely bugnuts “The Spine of Night” (2021), an epic fantasy battle royale fought over the influences and power of a strange blue plant, you know this is a love letter to the adult animation of “Heavy Metal” (1981), Ralph Bakshi’s rotoscope style in “Wizards” (1977) and “The Lord of the Rings” (1978), and bizarre sci-fi curios like “Zardoz” (1974). Not for children and not safe for work, it’s pretty well wall-to-wall beheadings, eviscerations and male and female nudity. Gelatt and King serve up what they love with no apologies or half measures.
