Comedian and film buff Patton Oswalt said that “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974) is the single greatest movie title ever conceived, because every time you hear those three words in that order, you get a free movie playing in your head before you’ve seen a frame of Tobe Hooper’s classic. Those three words scared me so badly that it took decades until I could work up the courage to see “TCM” in 2014 at a film festival screening at Cinemapolis. Imagine my surprise at discovering that Hooper’s groundbreaking ‘70s horror film wasn’t nearly as graphically violent as I had expected.
Hooper died in 2017, and counting all the reboots made by other companies over the years, there are now nine sequels, prequels and remakes. I’ve never seen Hooper’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2” (1986) — part of a three-picture deal Hooper made with Cannon Films — but I know people who like it, so I’m up for seeing it. I also tried watching Marcus Nispel’s 2003 remake starring Jessica Biel, as part of my “New to Me” film festival. As I wrote later, I only made it through about 20 minutes before I ejected the DVD and briefly considered finding a chainsaw in order to inflict further damage.
Surprise, surprise: David Blue Garcia’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (Netflix-Legendary Pictures-Exurbia Films-Bad Hombre, 2022, 81 mins.) is just about as gory as you could imagine. It’s wall-to-wall splatter goo, showing off just about every nasty thing that a chainsaw can do to a human body, and guess what? It’s not nearly as effective as what Hooper did all those years ago. I’m no prude, I dig special effects and I know at the end of the day it’s all fake. But gore without interesting characters isn’t all that interesting at the end of the day.
Chris Thomas Devlin’s screenplay, based on a story by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, whose “Don’t Breathe” pictures are more interesting then their slumming here, pays lip service to millennials. Confederate flags and school shootings — anything to make this stuff “relevant.” Basically, a bunch of hipsters travel to a ghostly Texas town intent on buying up cheap real estate, and end up bullying their way into a house and causing the death of Leatherface’s mama (Alice Krige of “Star Trek: First Contact”).
Granted, Garcia has made sure that his callow youths are all about representation, but all that matters is introducing fresh meat to be carved up by Leatherface (Mark Burnham). The filmmakers also try to tie the new stuff to the old stuff, ripping off what the new “Halloween” films did with Jamie Lee Curtis by bringing back the character of “final girl” Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), played in the original film by the late Marilyn Burns. Fouéré’s set up as a Texan avenging angel, but it’s still a flimsy attempt to remind us why we cared about this stuff in the first place.
The new “TCM” was highly rated on Netflix’s top 10 list, so it’s a good bet that they’re already going ahead with another sequel. Too bad there’s nothing left to be picked from the story’s bones. Now take a deep breath, put down the chainsaw and just walk away.
RIP Sally Kellerman (“M*A*S*H,” “Brewster McCloud,” “Serial,” “Pret-a-Porter,” “The Player,” “Back to School”)
RIP Veronica Carlson (“Dracula Has Risen From the Grave,” “Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed”)
