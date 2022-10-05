This week, I was conflicted, wanting to review Olivia Wilde’s controversial new film “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros. Pictures—New Line Cinema—Vertigo Entertainment, 2022, 123 min.) while also wanting this month’s four columns to be themed around Halloween and spooky cinema.
It so happens that “Don’t Worry Darling” feels like a great unmade “Twilight Zone” nightmare. It also has a lot on its mind about those who would make America great again, and what that means by moving us backward instead of forward. I think it’s one of the best and most provocative satirical films out now, and it is terrifying.
Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) and Harry Styles (“Dunkirk”) live with several other couples in what might be the first ever gated community. Everything is provided, provided everyone stays put. The men zip off to work every morning in their cool retro cars while the women stay at home, cook and clean and make their men happy. The neighborhood is as 50’s stylized as the suburbs in Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” (1990) and it seems like a classic Ricky Nelson song is always about to play on the piped-in music. The men work for this guy named Frank (Chris Pine), who built the whole thing, but what the men are doing is not to be discussed. Rule #1 seems to be: Be loyal to Frank and don’t ask questions. Pugh disobeys that rule.
That’s all you’ll get from me regarding plot, but I was really taken by Wilde’s challenging and stimulating film. Is it horror, science fiction or social comment? When “Don’t Worry Darling” gets going, it feels like all three.
***
Growing up, you were a “Munsters” kid or you were an “Addams Family” kid. I was a “Munsters” kid, drawn to its simple, elemental sitcom formula, much as “The Flintstones” was “inspired” by “The Honeymooners.” Plus, we didn’t get a color TV until the early 70’s, and I was heartbroken when I realized that “The Munsters” was in black and white, and I’d never see a “Munsters” episode in color.
Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” (Netflix—Universal Pictures Home Entertainment—Universal 1440 Entertainment—Spookshow International Films, 2022, 110 min.) is a prequel that fills in the details that got the Munsters from Transylvania to living in the USA at 1313 Mockingbird Lane.
Trouble is, Rob Zombie has no talent for comedy. None. He’s trying to make a Tim Burton movie and manages a bad Tim Burton rip-off; he’s going for “Beetlejuice” (1988) and ends up with “Mom and Dad Save the World” (1992). The musical score by Zeuss is the worst mickey-mousing oompah underscore I’ve had to endure since John Avildsen’s “Neighbors” (1981). The music is constant and irritating, the worst instincts in “cartoon” scoring
You can see glimmers of actual comedy in Jeff Daniel Phillips’ Herman Munster; Phillips does nail Fred Gwynne’s goofy howl, but this reboot is DOA. Things get so dire that when Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) watches “Abbott and Costello Meet Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” on TV, you’d rather watch Abbott and Costello.
Recommended: “The Woman King” at Regal Stadium 14, “Patton Oswalt: We All Scream” and “Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy” on Netflix.
RIP Henry Silva (“The Tall T”, “Cinderfella”, “The Manchurian Candidate”, “Amazon Women on the Moon”, “Above the Law”, “Dick Tracy”, “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”)
RIP Louise Fletcher (“Thieves Like Us”, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “The Cheap Detective”, “The Lady in Red”, “Firestarter”, “Once Upon a Time in America”, “Invaders From Mars”, “Flowers in the Attic”, “Blue Steel”, “The Player”, ”On Deadly Ground”, “Virtuosity”, “Mulholland Falls”, “2 Days in the Valley”, “High School High”)
“Don’t Worry Darling” is playing at Cinemapolis and Regal Stadium 14. “The Munsters” is on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.