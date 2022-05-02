No beating around the bush, kids. It’s only April, but “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24-AGBO-Ley Line Entertainment-IAC Films-Year of the Rat, 2022, 140 min.) from Daniels (“Swiss Army Man”) is the best film I’ve seen this year. It may be better than any movie that has yet to be released.
Here we have a multiverse epic starring Hong Kong legend Michelle Yeoh (“Tomorrow Never Dies”) as Evelyn Quan Wang, a distracted woman in late middle age struggling with family issues and taxes. You know, that old chestnut. No surprises, but you’re going to see astonishing performances from a great cast, singling out Jamie Lee Curtis as the IRS Agent, and 93-year old veteran James Hong (“The In-Laws,” “Chinatown”) as Yeoh’s father, Gong Gong Wang. The less you know going in, the better, so that’s all you’ll get from me.
But yeah, this is a live-action animé blockbuster that really hits the sweet spot. It might just be the “Pulp Fiction” indie of 2022.
***
Film directors I could live without: Frank Miller, Guy Ritchie… and Michael Bay.
Bay has been making big movies for almost 30 years, but the only films I like are “The Rock” (1996) and “Pain & Gain” (2013). More often, Bay is the poor man’s Tony Scott, making technically slick action epics ruined by Neanderthal plotting and regrettable racist and sexist humor. I love the Transformers, but in every movie, some human says something bigoted or crass, and Bam! I’m out. I made it about 30 minutes into “Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2013), and when comic relief pitcher Tom Lennon couldn’t get a laugh, I bailed. If you have Tom Lennon in your movie to be funny and he’s not funny, I’ve got no use for you.
So no one was more surprised than I was to find myself actually enjoying a Michael Bay picture. People usually go to his movies for technically superior action sequences, and not absorbing, convincing acting by his actors, but a couple of dynamic, persuasive performances actually drive Bay’s latest, “Ambulance” (Universal-New Republic Pictures-Bay Films-Endeavor Content-Project X Entertainment, 2022, 138 min.). That’s saying something from the guy who perpetrated “Pearl Harbor” (2001) and “The Island” (2005).
Financially strapped, Yahya Abdul-Manteen II (“Us,” “Candyman”) goes to old pal Jake Gyllenhaal (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”) to ask for a loan, and Gyllenhaal gets him to be the driver on a bank heist for a big cut of the cash. The job goes south, a cop gets injured and the two men commandeer a nearby ambulance and kidnap an EMT technician Eiza González (“Baby Driver”). Playing out in near real time, “Ambulance” feels like Bay’s version of “Speed” (1994); the movie goes through kinds of chaos keeping the ambulance on the run, but it would just be Bay’s trademark crazy action without Gyllenhaal’s obsessed conman and González’s grounded realism. They’re not just driving the ambulance, they’re driving the story, and you also get at three car flips that make you yelp “Whoa!” right there in the theater.
***
As a superhero movie, a vampire movie and a horror movie, Daniel Espinosa’s “Morbius” (Sony-Columbia-Marvel-Arad Productions-Matt Tolmach Productions, 2022, 104 min.) is a triple fail. It really sucks on all three levels. Jared Leto plays a brilliant scientist with a terminal blood disease who decides that the best cure is to let exotic vampire bats feed on him. (So what did you think was gonna happen? Maybe you’re not that brilliant after all.)
I only read Spider-Man comics for a few years in the early ‘70s, but I was there when Morbius the Living Vampire was a new character, along with a vampire hunter inspired by “Shaft” and “Superfly” called Blade. All of the Morbius adventures I read were better than this movie, and the 10-year-old me could have suggested more apt casting for the title character than Jared Leto. (Basically, anyone other than Jared Leto.) “Morbius” clearly suffers from committee think and aimless reshooting. There’s one effective horror sequence halfway through the movie involving Morbius, a frightened nurse and a long hallway with flickering lights, but that’s it.
We get misbegotten movies like “Morbius” not because someone had a great idea for a Morbius movie, but because the particulars of Sony-Columbia’s Spider-Man rights allow them to make movies about any characters in the Web-Slinger Universe, like the bugnuts “Venom” films. (I can see it now in 10 years when they’ve exhausted every other option: “Daily Bugle: The Movie.”)
“Morbius” even fudges its origin story; vampire movies are all about defining rules, but the movie doesn’t know what its rules are.
What is Morbius and what can he do? No one who created this movie has a clue, considering that Leto’s character can see himself in mirrors. When he flies, he leaves great CGI clouds of vapor trails, overthought and in retrospect, just plain dumb, like the rest of the movie.
