“Hey, BVC!”
“Yeah?”
“With ‘The Batman’ (Warner Bros.-DC-6th and Idaho-Dylan Clark Productions, 2022, 176 min.) playing on over 4,000 screens, who are your favorite Batmen?”
Glad you asked. For the record, my favorite filmic iterations of the character are Kevin Conroy in “Batman: The Animated Series” — when I read a Batman comic, I hear Conroy’s voice in my mind. I also really dig Christian Bale in the first two films of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, but really, my favorite Batman is probably Will Arnett in “The Lego Batman Movie.”
I know, I know. Tons of actors have played Batman in endless live-action and animated TV series and movies, but from its stark red and black title card, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” makes it clear: this is not a comic book, folks. It runs like an epic — just under three hours — and takes the Dark Knight (Robert Pattinson) as seriously as “Seven.” After so many Batman movies, “The Batman” is the first one that really explores Batman’s abilities as a detective.
Think about it: the stock Jim Gordon scene is him and Bats having a cryptic crime conversation, and then Gordon notices that Batman has vanished. The movies have played that beat many times. This time, Batman and Gordon are working together at crime scenes, giving the latest Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) more to do and allowing him more stakes in the story.
There’s not a whiff of camp in sight or the broad comedic blasts that poisoned and wrecked the Joel Schumacher flicks. (In case you care, there are no nipples on the Bat-suit.) Reeves keeps pushing the Nolan aesthetic by shooting in as many real locations in London and Chicago as possible in an attempt to make all this comic book pulp feel as authentic as possible. Interesting touch: this detective story has a lot of shallow focus; at times the world of Batman is maddeningly blurry.
I was raised on the goofy, colorful camp of the 1966 Adam West “Batman” TV series. That’s what Batman meant to me. When I was 11 or 12, I was staying at my Aunt Wanda’s Oklahoma cabin where I found a couple of Batman comics. One was a reprint of Two Face’s origin, and while I can’t recall the storyline of the other one, it rocked my adolescent brain; without even knowing what it meant, I’d defined “existential despair.” There was no sense of celebration at the end of the story. Batman was never satisfied. I realized that he was doomed to fight crime until the day he died. No rest for the weary.
Set in the second year of Batman’s obsession, Reeves’ film feels a lot like that 12-year-old epiphany, a sense that even if Batman and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) can take down the Riddler (Paul Dano), another formidable baddie like the Penguin (Colin Farrell, literally unrecognizable under very skilled prosthetics) or a dozen others are always lurking in the wings, pardon my Penguin pun. In a large, thoughtfully chosen cast, John Turturro is a standout as mob boss Carmine Falcone.
Along with Netflix’s “BigBug,” “The Batman” feels like the first really good Hollywood blockbuster of 2022.
Recommended: “Catwoman: Hunted” streaming and home video
“The Batman” is playing at Regal Stadium 14.
RIP Mitchell Ryan (“Lethal Weapon,” “Grosse Pointe Blank,” “High Plains Drifter,” “The Friends of Eddie Coyle,” “Magnum Force,” “Hot Shots! Part Deux”)
