Two young boys joyfully laugh, running through an open field of blooming red, white and pink roses. They ride bikes together to school everyday, side-by-side. Tall, green trees rise above the flowers, the sky nothing but bright. It’s all a familiar image of childhood innocence. No end in sight. No looking back: only forward.
Director Lukas Dhont’s sophomore film, “Close,” nominated for Best International Film at this year’s Academy Awards, follows two 13-year-old boys, Léo (Eden Dambrine) and Rémis (Gustav De Waele), as they begin high school together. Their lifelong bond is tested once their classmates take note of their closeness, questioning if they are a couple. Léo begins distancing himself from Rémis to avoid further suspicion, leading the two to slowly drift apart. After an unspeakable tragedy occurs, everything changes.
While Dhont’s previous film “Girl” was an appallingly exploitative depiction of a trans story, he finds much greater success with “Close.” The devastating story effectively explores what it’s like to experience loss at a young age, processing so many different emotions that a child cannot possibly understand. When you face something so traumatic and horrific at such a premature time, it forces you to grow up faster than you ever would’ve before. The true root of the story, however, is the toxic societal expectations placed on LGBTQ+ people that lead to these horrific tragedies.
The first half of the film focusing on the slowly deteriorating relationship between Léo and Rémis is, without a doubt, the strongest. Léo, the main protagonist of the story, feels on edge to present a socially acceptable version of himself to his classmates, joining the school’s hockey team and doing everything he can to hang out with the popular crowd.
What is most effective is how this strain in their connection is conveyed visually and through what remains unspoken between the characters. It’s clear to both Léo and Rémis that something is wrong, and that things will never be the same between the two, even as they struggle to outwardly express their sadness. The film’s initially bright color palette turns more muted, the roses die out with the start of the winter season, and the two boys find themselves on opposite ends of the schoolyard, closed off by the people around them.
The heartbreaking performance given by Dambrine is one of the most remarkable child performances in the past few years. He is able to convey the more emotional scenes with Léo crying, along with other moments where he silently suffers. No matter what, we always buy this performance.
Many LGBTQ+ stories in the media tend to depict (and glamorize) tragedy. It has gotten to the point where it can feel truly overdone and dramatized to an uncomfortable extent. Thankfully, despite the very real shock that occurs at its midpoint, “Close” avoids falling into these common downfalls by focusing on the raw emotions of its characters and the different ways that people deal with grief. Dhont isn’t focused on exploiting the characters and the pain they are experiencing, instead taking viewers on an experience geared toward sympathy and real understanding.
“Close” is a film that succeeds the most when it’s interested in the smaller moments in life and the crucial relationships we form that move us forward. While there are plenty of moments where characters burst into tears, not being able to take life anymore, what really sells the story is the way Dhont focuses on the uncomfortable moments of lonely silence. The loneliest kind of silence possible, where speaking is the hardest thing imaginable. In this regard, Dhont’s brilliant storytelling thrives on nuances.
Choosing to divide the film very clearly into two halves leads the second half to losing some of the initial story’s momentum and dragging on for a bit. If the film’s midpoint had perhaps been moved to the beginning of the third act, we could’ve spent more time watching the connection between Léo and Rémis develop before their falling out. The story is undeniably emotional and harrowing as it stands — it just could’ve been even more effective with a different story structure.
By the time it all comes to an end, the rapturous fields will once again bloom red, white and pink roses as the tall green trees rise into the bright sky. Nature returns to normal, but life will never be the same. And that’s a cruel reality that must be accepted in order to find any peace.
