The “Spider-Verse” films seem to have inspired a great deal of animators to keep pushing the medium forward, keep trying new techniques and taking artistic risks. You can see all sorts of creativity in animated features like the most recent “Puss N’ Boots” adventure and especially Seth Rogen and Evam Goldberg’s reinvention of an 80’s classic, “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem”.
Unlike a lot of “business as usual” reboots, Rogen and Goldberg and the other writers are coming to this franchise with a lot of love and affection, but for all that, the artists have clearly been inspired to draw, to fill the frame with paint and color and visible construction lines left behind by all the penciling.
It seems like every Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature I see is a reboot or an origin story, and Rogen and Goldberg have a lot of fun pushing the parameters here and there, re-envisioning journalist April O’Neil as an aspiring reporter who runs the closed-circuit news program at her high school. (If only she didn’t get sick to her stomach when she gets nervous. Oh well. If this reboot works out at the box office, she’ll have plenty of time to learn how to quell teenage indigestion.)
“Strays” is one of those transgressive comedy notions where you can’t believe no one has ever done it before. Lots of folks have seen “The Incredible Journey” (1993) but how many of them wanted the funny talking animals to then curse like longshoremen, in the parlance of our times? And so we get “Strays”, which plays like a loose remake of “Lady and the Tramp” where all the critters have Tourette’s Syndrome.
Will Farrell, last seen careening between Barbie-land and the boardrooms of Mattel in “Barbie”, voices the role of Reggie, a dog who just wants love from his owner, but his owner is a hateful, selfish slob played by Will Forte, who just wants nothing at all to do with Reggie, to the point where Forte spends most of his time driving Reggie farther and farther away from his crappy home. It finally works, as Reggie hooks up with three other talking dogs, played by Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park. “Strays” follows its foul-mouthed family format, as Reggie forms his own surrogate clan and finally realizes what a bad guy Forte really is; the dog decides to sever ties in a way that can’t be described in this family newspaper.
There was an extended dog poop gag that was, for me, a bridge too far, but low-brow stuff like this is all about challenging the audience to meet it on its own admittedly lower level. The pooches also eat magic mushrooms and end tripping their brains out, and I was glad not to be a parent so I wouldn’t have to explain magic mushrooms to my kids.
I laughed a lot, but I think this movie would have hit me hardest in my teenage years, when I was abandoning “Mad” for “National Lampoon”, and discovering comedy touchstones like “Saturday Night Live”, “Kentucky Fried Movie” and “Animal House”. When you’re young, travesties like “Strays” can be very inspirational.
“TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” (PG)
(Paramount, 2023, 99 min)
Playing at Regal Stadium 14
“Strays” (R)
(Universal, 2023, 93 min.)
playing at Regal Stadium 14,
