I’ll always remember that “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures-Walt Disney Animation Studios, 2021, 107 min.) was the first movie I saw in a hard-top theater after 14 months of COVID isolation. I’ll also remember it as one of those pivotal animated features in the evolution of the Disney film, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937) to where we are now. For those who love “Aladdin” while knowing that all the Arabic characters were voiced by white actors, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is a sweeping Asian adventure with actual Asian voices.
Co-written and directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co -directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is narrated by Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) herself. In a very cool shadow-puppet style prologue, we’re introduced to a kingdom interconnected by five different villages that once had dragons until an ectoplasmic plague destroyed them and turned almost all of its inhabitants into stone. That leaves the smart, resourceful and brave Raya to try and find the last dragon, Sisu (a suitably goofy yet sweet turn from Awkwafina).
Raya is no passive princess waiting to be saved; there’s so much action and intrigue going on with her quest —including a fantastic opening sequence clearly drawn from a similar scene at the beginning of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — there’s no time for romance. The notion of five separate villages allows the animators to create five distinct, visually arresting environments for the story to unfold in. There’s some serious Miyazaki influence here, and I especially appreciated Raya’s traveling pet that she rides like a unicycle and looks like a cross between a pill bug and a Care Bear.
Like the best Pixar movies, at least half of the fun and intrigue is its story and the way it advances and surprises, so I’ll refrain from spoiling any more of the plot. But mark my words: “Raya and the Last Dragon” will be remembered not just on its own entertainment merits but as a critical touchstone in the progression and growth of what Richard Schickel called “The Disney Version.”
***
Long-time readers know that I am not a Guy Ritchie fan. I’ve often said that if Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino didn’t exist, Ritchie wouldn’t know who to steal from. So no one was more surprised than me that I actually enjoyed Ritchie’s last movie, “The Gentlemen.” Something about Hugh Grant framing the saga of a pot dealer as a movie pitch really tickled me. His bloody, visceral new picture “Wrath of Man” (MGM-Miramax-United Artists Releasing, 2020, 119 min.) borrows heavily from “Reservoir Dogs.” My friend Jamie, referring to a ‘70s Charles Bronson classic, calls it “Stath Wish,” but Ritchie’s fifth collaboration with Jason Statham really worked for me, too. Did someone say “Point Blank”?
Here’s another movie with a devious plot not to be spoiled; the screenplay by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies uses chapter headings and well-placed flashbacks to excellent effect. The first scene in the film is an armored truck robbery seen entirely from the point of view of the truck drivers. Then Jason Statham applies for a job at the armored truck company, proves himself to be a badass, and then we get flashbacks to that robbery from a different perspective and learn more about the story and what it all means.
Besides the taciturn cool of Statham, the macho male cast is packed with guys like Holt McCallany (“Fight Club”), Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Burn Notice”) and in particular, Scott Eastwood (“The Fate of the Furious”) sporting a beard that really makes him look like his dad Clint in all those great Westerns. Watching Eastwood spar with Statham and the other actors, it really struck me that Statham has inherited the kinds of strong, silent type roles that were Clint Eastwood’s stock in trade. Don’t ever leave this guy for dead, or you’ll be very sorry.
