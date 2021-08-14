I think the first time I saw Udo Kier was in the Wesley Snipes Marvel vampire picture “Blade” (1998), but to be honest, I’d seen pictures of him in “Sex in the Cinema” articles in my dad’s Playboy magazines. Kier made his film debut in 1965, and now he’s got over 200 film credits on his resume.
In Todd Stephens’ “Swan Song” (Magnolia Pictures-Luna Pictures-House of Gemini”, 2021, 105 min.), opening at Cinemapolis on Aug. 13, Kier gives a spiky and funny performance as Pat Pitsenbarger, a retired hairdresser living in an old-age home in Sandusky, Ohio. He doesn’t speak for the first 10 minutes of the movie. He talks when a visiting lawyer tells him that a deceased former client wanted Pat to style her final hairdo. The death-bed request awakens something in Pat, and so he escapes his care-facility to wander around Sandusky, looking for the right supplies for the job.
This is one of those twilight, elegiac performances; Kier is clearly nearer to the end than the beginning, and there’s so much emotional subtext that Kier brings simply by who he is and his theatrical persona. Todd Stephens shoots everything in flat verité, like a straightforward documentary: “Udo Visits Sandusky.” To see him go from illicitly smoking and reclining like a living corpse at home to receiving the gift of a jaunty, pink woman’s hat from the hair stylists working at his former beauty supply place and playing jump rope with a bunch of kids in a vacant lot, is one of those small but human victories.
“Swan Song” would make a nice double-bill with Paul Masurzky’s 1974 “Harry and Tonto,” starring Art Carney as an old man embarking on his last road trip, or “Bubba Ho-Tep” (2003), a redemptive mummy picture starring Bruce Campbell as Elvis Presley and Ossie Davis as JFK (Yes, JFK).
James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” (Warner Brothers Pictures-DC Films-Atlas Entertainment-The Safran Company, 2021, 132 min.) has the same premise as David Ayers’ 2016 film: shady fed Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) rounds up expendable, low-life comic book baddies on a likely futile mission. But oh what a difference the journey makes depending on your guide.
Gunn, the man who made you believe that a racoon could cry in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017), drops all sweetness and sentimentality to concoct a riotous grindhouse mash-up of “The Dirty Dozen” (1967), “Alien” (1979), “Escape From New York” (1981) and Japanese monster movies. “The Suicide Squad” is the best American Godzilla picture ever made. It's the kaiju movie that Paul Verhoeven never made.
The flick kicks off with Johnny Cash’s live version of “Folsom Prison Blues,” which reminded me of that famous 1969 photo of Cash at a San Quentin gig, giving the finger to the camera. That sets the movie’s outlaw tone right from the get-go. I won’t spoil the central bonkers action concept. I’ll just say that we get Margot Robbie back for the third time as the incorrigible Harley Quinn. We also get Gunn stock players Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion, a much better performance from John Cena than he gave in “F9” and various other oddball DC characters played by Flula Borg, SNL’s Pete Davidson and David Dastmalchian, a real scene stealer as the Polka Dot Man.
Be warned: just because your favorite actor is here, they might not be around long.
Recommended: “American Masters: Inventing David Geffen” on Netflix.
Not Recommended: “Snake Eyes”at Regal Stadium 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.