ITHACA, NY -- With the world on lockdown, what are we all watching? I posed that question to singer-songwriter Annie Burns of the Burns Sisters Band. They will be performing at the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts in an outdoor socially distant show on June 26.
Annie Burns: I got myself a new Mac and so I get Apple TV with that, so I have seen some pretty cool things. There’s a movie called “Palmer” that I think is really good.
Ithaca Times: It was directed by the actor Fisher Stevens (“Short Circuit,” “Hail, Caesar!”).
AB: Justin Timberlake was in it, and he’s really good in it. I didn’t know he was that good of an actor. It’s just a beautiful film — painful and beautiful. Definitely worth seeing. I don’t want to give away too much, but Justin Timberlake plays this guy who’s just getting out of jail. He did stupid and grew up rough. And he moves back in with his mother, and she rents to a young woman and her son, in a trailer out in the yard. And he develops a relationship with the little boy because the mom is kind of addicted to drugs and stuff. It’s a beautiful story about how people end up helping each other, even though they weren’t expecting it.
IT: Stevens was talking about “Palmer” on a podcast and said that one of the movies they watched for research is a favorite of mine, “Paper Moon” (1973).
AB: Oh, cool! That was great and [Tatum O’Neal] won the Oscar when she was [10] years old, didn’t she?
IT: I think she won the Oscar because Peter Bogdanovich shot all of her scenes in master shots without cutting. You see her acting in real time.
AB: I’ll have to rewatch that. It’s beautifully filmed, I remember that.
IT: And Madeline Kahn.
AB: Yeah, Madeline Kahn, my God. “Bone structure.” I remember that line. “You gotta have bone structure.”
IT: [laughs] That’s great. It’s funny how lines like that stick in your head.
AB: I’m a big movie watcher. I get addicted to certain shows. I’m watching this show on Apple TV with the woman from “Six Feet Under” and it’s called “Servant.” It’s really good, and there’ll be a new one on Friday. It’s got a lot of good actors that I haven’t seen in a long time. It’s [made by] M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense,” “Split,” “Unbreakable”). It’s kinda scary.
IT: Did I see somewhere that you rewatched “Jaws” (1975) again?
AB: I did watch “Jaws.” I was young when it came out, I was so freaked out by the beginning scene that I freaked out and left the theater. I watched the whole thing with my husband Bruce, it was so cool! It was not as scary as it was to me back then.
IT: It’s more suspense than gore. You really don’t see the shark until the end of the movie.
AB: When did that come out?
IT: 1975.
AB: I heard that music, and the woman in the water, and I was like, “I gotta get out of here.” [sings] Dun-dun-dun-dun-dun…
IT: My dad and I were driving to Colorado for a family reunion and my dad had brought the novel. And I was so freaked out by that opening that I was too scared to see the movie. I’ve never actually seen it in a theater, just at home on HBO or Blu-Ray.
AB: That’s how it affected me. I like going to the movies alone, and now I’m staying home. I like having the movie experience.
