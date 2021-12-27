As the kids say, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony-Columbia-Marvel-Pascal Pictures, 2021, 148 min.) is off the chain. When I wasn’t laughing, I had a big goofy grin on my face for most of the time.
If you’ve been onboard through the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb web-slinger movies, you won’t believe what you’re in for, so I’ll be as brief and spoiler-free as I can. You would not thank me for divulging these secrets. Picking up from the ending of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), the whole world now knows that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is ol’ Web-Head, so he asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to make the world forget him. But something goes wrong and many of Spidey’s past foes come tumbling into New York City from the endless multiverse.
Got all that?
Thanks to a great script by “Community” vets Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and the series’ director Jon Watts, the first half is breathless comedy and action, and the second half really ups the life-and-death stakes of these kinds of stories. I really appreciated that MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) were part of the dilemma and not relegated to the sidelines of the story. And since he’s my very favorite Spidey bad guy, I was thrilled to see Alfred Molina back as Doctor Otto Octavius from Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2” (2004), the best film in that trilogy.
At the end, I turned to Constant Companion and said, “I have no notes.” For the wall-crawler’s millions of fans, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is perfect comic-book entertainment.
***
My own preconceptions got the better of me this week. I assumed that Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios-Amblin-TSG Entertainment, 2021, 156 min.) would modernize and update the classic musical. But after one of Spielberg’s typically magnificent opening shots that passes over twisted metal and rises higher and higher to reveal a huge construction site, when I finally saw the old-fashioned bubble-light police cars and the street décor, I realized that Spielberg’s version was a perfect recreation of New York City in the middle of the 20th century.
Spielberg’s first-ever musical is no carbon copy of Robert Wise’s 1961 Best Picture, a Broadway legend and bebop jazz take on Romeo and Juliet. He and screenwriter Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”) brought in executive producer Rita Moreno, beefed up her role as the kids’ only maternal figure, addressed transgender issues that would never have occurred to Wise’s creative team, and best of all, they didn’t translate the Sharks gang’s Spanish into English for the cheap seats. Believe me, you know what the characters are saying.
Time and space prohibit listing the names of a new, talented cast of kids. Suffice to say, they do justice to the show’s enduring legacy. I like to think of a whole new generation of kids playing Tony and Maria and Anita and Bernardo in their high school musical and falling in love with theater. It's a gift that keeps on giving.
Both “Spider-Man” and “West Side Story” are screening at Regal Cinemas at the mall. Visit https://www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-ithaca-mall/0677#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=0677&at=2021-12-21&view-mode=list for show times.
Recommended: “Nightmare Alley” at Cinemapolis
