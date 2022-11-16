Writer-director-producer Todd Field’s “Tár” is an extraordinary piece that for more than half of its running time seems to have no story at all, and it plays out far from the Hollywood narrative machine, where nothing happens that isn’t plot. Even though a story emerges that leads to a conclusion, most of film just feels like life, a series of unconnected events, people just living their lives.
“Tár” is Todd Field’s first film as director since 2006’s “Little Children” – he’s been kicking around as an actor since the late 1980s; you can spot him playing a crooner in Woody Allen’s “Radio Days” (1987). “Tár” follows the life and downfall of Linda “Lydia” Tár, Blanchett’s renowned composer-conductor, and that’s really her in the film, conducting orchestras and playing pianos. (Field said that if he couldn’t have cast Blanchett, he wouldn’t have made the film.)
That sense of being plotless is deceptive. There’s a lot going on. Like John Michael McDonagh’s “The Forgiven”, “Tár” puts its end credits at the head of the film, and then we see Blanchett being interviewed by Adam Gopnik at The New Yorker Festival about her career; we also see someone, presumably her put-upon assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant), mocking her exacting boss on social media. We also see a series of wardrobe fittings and making of her stage outfit; we can tell that Blanchett’s Tár is very particular about her image and how she’s perceived.
Yes, there’s a lot going on .
Lydia Tár seems to be on top of her game and a smash success in her field. But…
She conducts a guest lecture at Julliard and badgers one of her students so mercilessly that he runs from the hall in tears, cursing her. An edited, out-of-context version of the incident sweeps the Internet. A former colleague commits suicide amid accusations of sexual favors and blackballing. Her parents prepare to sue.
You can’t take your eyes off of Cate Blanchett, and she’s in every frame of Field’s nearly three-hour epic. She doesn’t have the actor’s vanity and compulsion to be “likable”, whether she’s playing a delusional Southern belle in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” (2013), a campy, murderous goddess in “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017), or here in “Tár”, fighting to the last as her carefully-constructed house of cards crumbles to the ground.
It’s nice to see a movie that allows you to draw your own conclusions. So, what is “Tár” about? Ultimately, it’s a very nuanced and subtle portrait of the celebrity cycle that’s really taken over the world. “Tár” is about the perverse need we seem to have to build up idols and then tear them down. And it’s about Lydia Tár’s refusal to accept her defeat.
“Likeable” or not, Cate Blanchett goes down swinging.
“Tár” (Universal Pictures-Focus Features-Standard Film Company-EMJAG Productions, 2022, 158 min.), starring Cate Blanchett. is playing at Cinemapolis.
Recommended: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at Regal Stadium 14.
RIP Angela Lansbury (“The Manchurian Candidate”, “Bedknobs and Broomsticks”, “Beauty and the Beast”)
RIP Kevin Conroy (“Batman: Mask of the Phantasm”, “The Batman-Superman Movie”, “The Killing Joke”, “Batman and Harley Quinn”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.