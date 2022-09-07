How do you top “Mad Max: Fury Road,” quite possibly the greatest pure action-chase-female-empowerment epic ever made? (Seriously, name a better film.) If you’re George Miller (“The Road Warrior”), you make a fairy tale, right down to the simplicity of that eternal opening line, “Once upon a time.” “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer-FilmNation Entertainment-Elevate Production Finance-Sunac Culture-Kennedy-Miller-Mitchell, 2022, 108 mins.), or, as I’m calling it, “George Miller’s Aladdin,” is a fairy tale for the 21st century.
Why is this a 21st century fairy tale?
Tilda Swinton (“Dr. Strange”) is our narrator, and she tells us right at the top that the only way we’ll accept the following story is to resort to “Once upon a time.” We get it right away: This is a world with too much technology and too many people glued to their cell phones, and too little magic and imagination. Swinton plays a lonely, bookish academic specializing in mythology and storytelling. She buys a curio in an out-of-the-way shop—I thought it looked like one of those glass pipes you can find in Ithaca’s many head shops—and that night in her hotel room, as she tries to clean the thing with a toothbrush, she breaks the seal, great clouds of smoke pour out, and a giant djinn (Idris Elba) appears, naked and sporting elfin ears.
It takes Swinton a few moments to accept the reality of a genie in her hotel room, and because she has such a sharp educational background, the movie is able to get nearly every trope and cliché associated with these stories out of the way. The djinn tells her that she can’t ask for a million wishes, and he can’t bring eternal peace and harmony to the world. Swinton must make three wishes from her heart. But she knows the tropes, too, and that the genie paradigm usually ends badly for the wish-maker.
And so, both clad in white terrycloth hotel robes, Swinton and Elba have an interview of sorts, and she turns the table on her visitor. He begins to tell her how he was imprisoned in various vessels over the centuries, and Miller’s “Aladdin” morphs into Scheherazade from “A Thousand and One Nights.” Neat reversal, Mr. Miller. Well played.
Turning the tale on Elba’s imp opens up the film to the kind of lush, sand-swept fantasy flashbacks that may remind you of Ray Harryhausen Sinbad epics and “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962), as well as more modern homages like Chuck Russell’s “The Scorpion King” (2002).
It’s George Miller’s world, it seems, and I’ve been living in it for the past two weeks or so. Before seeing “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” I had just finished reading Kyle Buchanan’s excellent and surreal oral history “Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road,” and I’ve been pondering Miller’s singular filmography ever since. How is it that the same guy who made “The Road Warrior” (1982) also made “Babe” (1995) and “Happy Feet” (2006), an animated film about a dancing penguin?
Idris Elba’s having quite the year. I’d just seen him playing a gruff, Shakespearean video game character in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”; now here he is playing an enigmatic creature of myth for Miller. (Elba also stars in the new African thriller “Beast” at Regal, which I hope to see soon.) Elba may get the 2022 “Range” Award for his work this year.
