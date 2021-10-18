Ah, Halloween…
It’s that time of year again, kiddies. This week, I dove into my DVD library to recommend some of the horror movies that I consider classic weirdo fun, featuring my all-time favorite character actor, Dick Miller (1928-2019). Check out the man’s resume on Wikipedia or IMDB, he’s got genre credits for days, and always enlivened whatever movie or TV show he was working on.
(To be read in your very best “Valley Girl” voice) Omygod, you guys, Jim Wynorksi’s “Chopping Mall” AKA “Killbots” (Concorde Pictures, 1986, 76-95 min.) is, like, soooo ‘80s. Here’s a definitive example of one-location “Spam in a Can” horror, and an archetypal model in the “Mall Horror” subgenre. A swanky California mall upgrades its security system with three robotic security robots that just happen to short-circuit and go postal the night that a bunch of callow youths have an overnight sex-booze-and-sex party in the mall’s furniture store. (The mall interior footage was shot at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, also seen in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” The exteriors were shot at the Beverly Center.)
I meant what I said about the movie being soooo ‘80s. “Chopping Mall” boasts not one but two legendary ‘80s scream queens: Kelli Maroney (“Night of the Comet”) and Barbara Crampton (“Re-Animator”). The cast includes Gerrit Graham (“Phantom of the Paradise”) in a cameo as a technician, Paul Bartel and Mary Woronov reprise their roles as Paul and Mary Bland from “Eating Raoul” at the beginning of the picture, and Roger Corman stock company players Mel Welles (“Little Shop of Horrors”) and Dick Miller play, respectively, a cook and a security guard. Chock full of genre riffs, violence and nudity, “Chopping Mall” will make you want to head to the nearest food court for a slice of pizza and a soda.
***
In “Chopping Mall,” Dick Miller’s security guard is named Walter Paisley, a nod to one of his first leading roles in Roger Corman’s horror comedy “A Bucket of Blood” (American International Pictures-Alta Vista Productions, 1959, 65 min.). A hilarious dark comedy set in the Los Angeles beatnik scene, the film stars Miller as simpleton bus boy Walter Paisley.
Walter wants to be a sculptor, but doesn’t have the knack. He accidentally kills his landlady’s cat, and covers the kitty with clay to cover up the crime. “Dead Cat” becomes a sensation at the coffee shop where Walter works, and now he needs corpses to pump up his portfolio.
Shot by Corman in five days, “A Bucket of Blood” manages to parody the pretentious arthouse crowd and still hit all the horror film beats. Miller gives a surprisingly sweet and sad turn — with over 180 credits under his belt, this is his best performance. The cast includes future game show host Bert Convy as an undercover cop who comes to a bad end, Julian Burton as a pompous poet and Ed Nelson and John Brinkley as two wisecracking beatnik bums who are always on the periphery of the action, a hilarious Rosencrantz and Guildenstern duo.
***
Dick Miller plays wacky next-door neighbor Murray Futterman in 1984’s “Gremlins,” but for my money he’s even better and funnier in the sequel, “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (Warner Bros.-Amblin, 1990, 108 min.). Joe Dante’s follow-up is a much more anarchic, “Hellzapoppin” take on the concept, with the li’l devils taking over a “smart building” run by John Glover, a Trump-like media mogul who’s much more likeable than Trump. The movie makes merciless fun of its predecessor and the notion of sequels in general, and includes inspired comic turns from series regulars Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates, alongside guest stars Robert Picardo, Robert Prosky, Kathleen Freeman and Christopher Lee as a scientist working at the local gene splicing lab.
RIP James Bond (“No Time To Die”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.