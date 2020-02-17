Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to rain showers by the afternoon hours. High 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.