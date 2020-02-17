I’ve been talking to Vermont-based filmmaker Jay Craven about his work since 1993, when I reviewed his first feature, “Where the Rivers Flow North.” All of Craven’s films have been set sometime in the past and all have been scored by composers Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus. Craven’s latest film, a science fiction piece called “Wetware,” is a true departure for all involved.
“Wetware” (2018) stars Jerry O’Connell (“Stand By Me”) in a story set in “the not-too-distant future” where desperate people apply for genetic modifications to take on jobs that nobody wants to do. Shot in Vermont and Nantucket, “Wetware” proves what can be done with a low budget and cool ideas.
Craven, Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus will be at Cinemapolis on Feb. 13 for a special screening and Q&A for “Wetware.” Also in attendance will be many others from the film, including Mary Lorson and Billy Cote, who contributed songs to the soundtrack. The Ithaca Times spoke to Craven, Hyman and Claus about the upcoming event and their work on the movie.
IT: Most of the world in “Wetware” is relatable, but when you get into the upper class—the offices, the labs—that’s where it feels more stylized and futuristic.
Jay Craven: Part of the thinking is, if we think about what the world is gonna look like in 10 or 15 years, it’s basically gonna look mostly the way it looks now. [laughs] ‘Cause we’re not gonna rebuild every building, especially with America becoming more and more low-budget every day of the week. William Gibson made a comment. He said, “The future is already here. It’s just unevenly distributed.”
IT: It’s in the tradition of a lot of low-budget science fiction where it’s more about the ideas and the characters than the eye candy, but the eye candy that is there is effective.
Jeff Claus: You really get what he did, because it is a low budget, and Jay loves characters.
JC: We had a fabulous production designer, Alina Smirnova, who was straight out of NYU graduate school and actually went to Cornell for undergraduate school. She was from a Russian-Turkish immigrant family, and lived in Russia until she was nine years old. Very talented, I think. Her budget was around $23,000 to create the world [of the film] and that’s not a lot of money.
IT: What was the budget?
JC: Basically, it was $750,000. The schedule was 30 days.
IT: How do you get actors like Jerry O’Connell for that kind of money?
JC: Jerry worked for scale, which was nice of him. He liked the script, he liked the project. I create a film-intensive semester where we bring in essentially 25 professionals and 35 students from a dozen colleges to create this collaboration, which is clearly being led by the professionals, but the students are being asked to step up and play substantial roles in the production. It means you got a big crew, and you gotta house them and feed them, so a lot of the budget’s there.
IT: When the characters don helmets and go into the gaming area, that was all animation?
JC: Yeah. The animator was Evan Mann, a young guy straight out of RISD. I liked it a lot. It’s totally different. The alternate scenario, what was written in the novel, was a video game gone haywire type of thing, which would have been extremely expensive to produce, and would have been somewhat familiar in terms of its look, I think. I just don’t think we could have done it well, so finding this young, hungry guy that had another idea of the future was sort of a find for us.
IT: “Wetware” features the most “out there” score that Jeff and Judy have done. It’s more synthetic and textural than melodic.
Judy Hyman: Jay has always done movies that were set in the past. “Wetware” is the only movie that we’ve been involved in that’s set in the near future, so it required a different kind of treatment.
Jeff Claus: It was clearly a departure for him. In fact, it was an interesting process for him because he was on unfamiliar turf. There were moments in other films where we got to do this kind of thing, but in a somewhat rooted way. So we were ready to go when he said, “I’m going to do a sci-fi film.”
JH: We were so excited to do something that doesn’t have to be “period piece in the past.” We had always wanted to do something more contemporary.
IT: Do you talk about the score before you start filming?
JC: Yeah, we start talking immediately. They read the script when it’s done, they look at it, they start talking, and in some cases, they even create some music before we start shooting. It gives me something to have in my mind to be working with.
Jeff Claus: We read the book and then the script, and you’re always intrigued by what gets left out. Then there’s a focus that comes into shape in the screenplay that’s a central part of the director’s vision. He saw resonance in this book in the present and really wanted to bring some of those things to light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.