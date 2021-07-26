Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High around 85F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.