Just when I start getting weary of the well-worn structure of the American Hollywood script rules — the inciting incident happens on page 10, make the hero more likeable, all these narrative procedures — French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux comes out with some wacky film that reminds me that you don’t have to tell stories the same way. I can recall three times when a Dupieux joint was a much-needed breath of fresh air in the wake of too many hack American movies. You just don’t see flicks like “Rubber” (sentient automobile tire turns evil), “Wrong” (the title is self-explanatory) and “Deerskin” (a leather coat turns evil) every day.
“Mandibles!” (Magnet-Magnolia Pictures-Chi-Fou-Mi Productions) is another bit of weirdo fun from Dupieux, opening Friday at Cinemapolis. It’s like a French post-modern comedy team vehicle, Abbott and Costello for the croissant crowd.
Manu (Grégoire Ludig), a half-wit homeless guy, gets an offer to transport a suitcase by car for a pile of cash. He enlists his doofus pal Jean Gab (David Marsais) to help with the job, but when Manu carjacks a vehicle to make the trip, he and Jean Gab discover a fly in the trunk that’s as big as a pit bull. If this were an American horror movie, they’d spend the whole movie trying to kill the fly, but in Dupieux’s world, they fall in love with it and resolve to train it in order to earn big bucks. If you’re wondering why a big-ass fly would be a source of great wealth, that’s Dupieux at work.
Dupieux writes, directs, shoots and edits all of his films; you can see his personality in every frame of “Mandibles!” The fly itself seems to be a practical puppet, but there are lots of visual effects artists listed in the credits, so it might also be CG. Everything about the story is shot and presented in a completely minimalist, realistic fashion. Like Spike Jonze’s approach to “Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation” and “Where the Wild Things Are,” everything about “Mandibles!” feels convincing and genuine, which makes the absurdity stand out.
“Mandibles!” just happens to end when it starts to cook, leaving you maybe wanting some more, but then again, brevity is the soul of wit, and there’s a lot to be said for keeping things short.
Recommended: “Black Widow” at Regal Stadium 14; “Army of the Dead” on Netflix.
