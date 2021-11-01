It's as if this life-threatening crisis, which was part of news broadcasts around the world in 2018, is taking place in front of us as we watch “The Rescue,” an amazing docu-drama, directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth C. Vasarhelyi, detailing the rescue team trying to save 12 boys and a coach who are trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand. We see a smooth integration of the footage of mothers calling out to their sons to come home and enactments of the preparations of the 12 youngsters and their coach, who led team meditation sessions to help his soccer players conserve energy and oxygen — which became dangerously low in their small alcove of Thailand's serpentine Tham Luang cave system.
Chin described the process of requesting to use the video footage shot by the Thai Royal Navy as characterized by multiple rejections before he received official permission to use 90 hours of that compelling material. Then Bob Eisenhardt, the talented editor, had the demanding task of weaving the acquired footage with news coverage, interviews and exceptional 3-D cave maps.
However, let's back up to the early stages of these youthful hikers being trapped in the cave by early monsoon rains. The Thai Navy Seals assigned to deal with the crisis in Chaing Rai province were dedicated and courageous, but they didn't have the experience and expertise to locate the trapped youth. Thus, an international search for savvy "cave divers" netted several, most notable of whom were Brits John Volanthen and Rick Stanton.
These highly individualistic divers had a revealing clash with the Thai military commander of the operation. He informed the recently arrived British divers that, due to an intensification of the monsoon, they would not be allowed to go into the fast-moving waters of the cave. Volanthen and Stanton pushed back and finally gained permission to pursue the search. Nonetheless, the narrator informs the viewers that the commander closes the discussion by saying that no one should expect him to send any of his Navy Seals to look for the diver's bodies.
Another significant example of creativity and risk-taking individualism comes with the use of sedatives to render the youngsters passive during the 2-plus mile journey — much of which was underwater — from the alcove to the cave's mouth. The divers, including a doctor — didn't know of any previous extrication endeavor of this sort, and if they failed and any of the boys died, the rescuers would've faced significant criminal charges.
We can imagine that there could be problematic ramifications from dwelling upon the possibility of punitive governmental actions arising from a failure of the rescue efforts. However, to provide some context, the Oscar-winning filmmakers (for “Free Solo”) give touching attention to the fact that there was a casualty, Saman Gunam, a Thai Navy Seal who came out of retirement to participate in the risky endeavor. Apparently, he overestimated his ability to overcome the rigors of that mission.
This tragic loss, combined with the amazing good fortune of effectively recruiting an exceptional team of cave divers who could work in conjunction with the Thai Seals, has prompted me to offer the following proposal. Given the propensity for human beings to find themselves in dangerous and, sometimes life threatening, situations, it would make sense to create a well-trained and properly equipped team or unit which would operate under the aegis of the UN and/or another respected international body.
As was noted in the film, time almost ran out on the youngsters and their rescuers. It was quite fortuitous that the American unit that participated in the rescue brought four small oxygen masks which could be modified to fit on the faces of the children. It was also quite useful that the Americans came to the enclave with a piece of equipment that measured the oxygen level in that space. They used it to determine that the O2 level was dangerously low. Clearly, time became a more significant factor.
Hence, whether a crisis takes place in a desert, on a snow covered mountain, on a turbulent sea, in the air or deep inside a flooded cave, we have well-prepared people who are ready to deal with the situation. A key factor would be that said preparations would include supportiveness for the taking of creative risks, the value of which “The Rescue” clearly brings home.
National Geographic, Vasarhelyi and Chin, along with the Thai Roayal Navy, earned the high praise they are getting for making this film. “The Rescue” is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.
