Stunned. Gobsmacked. Speechless. That’s how I was left, pondering the latest films from two distinctive filmmakers.
In Edgar Wright’s first out-and-out horror movie “Last Night in Soho” (Focus Features-Film4-Perfect World-Working Title-Complete Fiction, 2021, 116 min.), Thomasin McKenzie plays a ‘60s-obsessed girl who goes to London to study fashion design. Her roommates are horrid, so she rents a room in the Soho neighborhood, and finds herself time-tripping back to 1966 Soho, the time of “Waterloo Sunset” and James Bond movies that knew how to be fun. McKenzie finds herself somehow linked to an aspiring performer (Anya Taylor-Joy), and the fun nights frugging to Chad and Jeremy turn tragic as McKenzie becomes convinced that something horrible happened way back when…
This is full-blooded, darkly romantic stuff that draws from Italian Giallo and Hammer horror in the best ways. Wright has always been a very kinetic and meticulous director of comedy, and he’s one of the few comedy directors whose cinematography and editing are so much a part of his comedic timing. Now applying that same visual imagination to the horror genre, he’s made something really scary and stylish that couldn’t have been made by anyone else. There’s a great deal of impressive mirror work that threads through the whole film. “Last Night in Soho” is an odd duck in that it’s ultimately anti-nostalgic — don’t dwell on the past — while still being nostalgic.
Wright is such a film fan that he lovingly casts key roles with ‘60s icons like Terence Stamp, Margaret Nolan and Diana Rigg in her final performance.
***
Anthology films don’t tend to be financially successful, but Wes Anderson’s typically quirky and delightful deadpan comedy “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight-Indian Paintbrush-American Empirical Pictures, 2021, 103 min.) figures out a way to Trojan horse a compendium picture into theaters. And here in Ithaca at Cinemapolis, a Wes Anderson movie gets people back into theaters. Seeing “The French Dispatch” there on opening weekend was like seeing the latest chapter in the MCU.
The framework is deceptively simple: we are in on the layout of the last issue of the title magazine, and the individual stories — a cycling tour of a French village named Ennui-sur-Blasé, a mad work of art, a kidnapping — are all played out for us. It’s a love letter to editors, journalists and magazine staffers. The segmented nature of the narrative welcomes stylistic flourishes like black and white scenes and animation.
By now, Wes Anderson’s movies are a unique brand unto themselves. And certainly by now, you know if you think Anderson is a genius or insufferably twee. (Aside from “The Darjeeling Limited” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” I’m an Anderson fan, and have been since his 1996 debut, “Bottle Rocket.”) You know what you’re getting as sure as if you were seeing a Tim Burton or Michael Bay film. It’s all here: the formalism of the titles, the symmetrical design, the insanely intricate attention to every set, prop and costume.
“The French Dispatch” may have the most ridiculously stacked cast of all time. The main players include Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Jeffery Wright, Owen Wilson and Frances McDormand for starters, and the cameos and day players are all A-list stars and veterans like Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe. Everywhere you look in “The French Dispatch,” the design and the star power rattle the roof.
“Last Night in Soho” is playing at the Regal Cinemas at the mall. “The French Dispatch” is playing at Cinemapolis.
RIP Peter Scolari (“That Thing You Do!” “The Polar Express”)
