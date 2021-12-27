After a transition from one authoritarian Afghani regime to another, "the police came to our house to take my father to prison," Amin Nawabi, the subject of the animated documentary film “Flee,” said. His father asked them to let him get his jacket, and they permitted him to do so. "I'm not a threat; I'll be back soon," he told his family. “My mother, two sisters, my brother, and me were allowed to visit him for about three months, then he disappeared. In those days, thousands of Afghanis were arrested and disappeared," states Amin, speaking from a therapist's couch.
"Eventually, my family decided we should leave for Russia, which was the only country which would take us," he said. "We barely made it to the Kabul airport in time."
The therapist asks, "What are some of the earliest things you remember?"
"I usually felt a little different. I liked to wear my sisters' dresses," Amin responds.
One of the factors which makes “Flee” fairly unique is that the filmmaker interweaves artistically compelling animation with powerful archival footage, such as when an Afghani military leader warns that the US may be in that conflict much longer than its leaders expect.
A viewer becomes acutely aware of how effective animation can be in a situation depicting the escape by a group of refugees trudging through a snow covered forest. A man implores the group to "slow down," as his mother is sick and can't keep up. A trafficker tells the man to "kill her." Seeing no sign of compliance, the trafficker pulls out his gun and says, "I'll shoot her myself."
Eventually, the refugees are herded into a large metal container which is jammed between similar cubes as it's placed in the hold of a boat. As if the devil was the trip-planner, they encounter a fierce Baltic Sea storm, and as large waves threaten to overwhelm the refugees and the boat, one can sense the smell of fear and vomit as they permeate the space.
"I think [traffickers] are a band of psychopaths," notes the adult Amin. Eventually, with the assistance of a better plan, as well as a more user-friendly trafficker (who got him a ticket on Ukraine's National Airline), Amin made it to Western Europe. Several years later, he was able to pursue his studies at a major American university.
There are a number of other significant scenes in “Flee,” and it's a valuable film to experience. Director Jonas Pohler Rasmussen and Executive Producer Riz Ahmed are to be commended for their substantial efforts in making the film, which won an Audience Award at Sundance earlier this year.
In a brief exchange I was fortunate enough to have with the director after a Q&A at The Landmark in West LA, I followed up on his comments about how Amin had informed his friend, Rasmussen, that the experience of being involved with making the film, and then watching it, helped him (Amin) deal with psychological issues he'd kept bottled up for many years.
I also noted that screenings of “Flee” could be valuable educational experiences for American, EU, & British policymakers who might become more empathetic to calls for assistance for individuals and families seeking safety, sustenance and a better life. The director smiled. Clearly, he was aware of the range of impacts “Flee” could continue to have on viewers.
Cinemapolis will show “Flee” beginning Feb. 4. Visit https://cinemapolis.org/film/flee/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.