By the time you read this, Cornell Cinema will have already unspooled a ton of film, but then again, that’s what they do. If you come to town indifferent to film, you may become a fan. And if you love cinema, you still won’t have time to see every event on the calendar unless you give up things like “light” and “people.” With the departure of longtime Cornell Cinema director Mary Fessenden, acting director Douglas McLaren is your guide to a few of the semester’s upcoming highlights. And whatever you do, get a Cornell Cinema Flick Sheet for your refrigerator and a really reliable Sharpie.
IT: I take it that this upcoming semester is the last calendar that Mary Fessenden assembled before retiring.
DM: I handled the bulk of programming for this semester, but it was with invaluable guidance and input from Mary Fessenden. Wrapping up 35 years of work and organizing things for one's successor takes quite a bit of time, which drew her away from directly working on this Fall calendar. That said, there are a number of titles this semester that were organized by Mary, including our Sage Chapel screening of “Nosferatu” with live music, and our screening of “The Janes” with filmmakers Tia Lessin ’86 and Emma Pildes in person. Both are marquee features of our Fall calendar, and all credit goes to Mary Fessenden for making it happen.
IT: Cornell Cinema always selects at least one filmmaker whose filmography could play over the semester and it looks like it’s David Lynch’s turn.
DM: We are very eager to showcase the new remastering of two David Lynch films: “Lost Highway” (1997) and “Inland Empire” (2006), both from Janus Films. These new 4K re-releases served as a great opportunity to revisit earlier works like 1977’s “Eraserhead” (showing on 35mm!) and “Blue Velvet” (1986). What we have assembled is a cross-section of Lynch’s cinematic work, checking in roughly every 10 years.
“Inland Empire” in particular is a fascinating example of a possible future for film/video restoration. As David Lynch’s first foray into video, it was shot on a prosumer digital-video camera and released theatrically on 35mm film, which meant at one point upscaling the SD video to HD and then printing the video frames to a 35mm negative. For this remaster, they went back further than that 35mm negative and decided to upscale the original SD video to 4K, which involved using artificial intelligence to interpolate the “missing” pixels. The result is closer to a new work altogether (hence the term “remaster” and not “restoration”) and it truly needs to be seen on a big screen.
IT: Cornell Cinema has a tradition of screening live music with silent movies and this is the 100th anniversary of F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu” (1922).
DM: We’re quite excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of “Nosferatu”, and do to so, we’re bringing back the Austin, TX group The Invincible Czars, who are in the midst of a 40-date tour of the country presenting an updated version of their soundtrack for the film. “Nosferatu” is still scary 100 years later, but it’s also a great family-friendly Halloween event. We last screened a movie in Sage Chapel back in the Fall of 2019, so we’re thrilled to welcome an audience back to this beautiful and unique venue for silent film!
IT: Can you talk about some of the films premiering and some of the guests you have lined up this fall?
DM: In September alone, we’re presenting eleven Ithaca premieres, four of which are part of the Cine con Cultura Film Festival. One of those films, “Cadejo Blanco”, will feature a post-screening discussion with its filmmaker (and Cornell alumnus) Justin Lerner ’02 on Wednesday, September 21. We’re also quite pleased to host the venerable director Whit Stillman on Friday, September 23 for a belated thirtieth anniversary screening of his debut film “Metropolitan” (1990). Later, on October 13, documentary filmmakers Tia Lessin ’86 and Emma Pildes will present their new HBO documentary “The Janes”—and we’ll be one of the few cinemas in the country to screen the film. The following night, October 14, Tia Lessin will show a 35mm double-feature of two films she saw at Cornell Cinema back when she was a student, which made a lasting impression on her: Lizzie Borden’s “Born in Flames” (1983) and Marlene Gorris’s Dutch feminist film “A Question of Silence” (1982).
IT: Is there any one title in the calendar you’re most looking forward to? I’m sure it’s hard to pick just one.
DM: It’s hard to pick just one title I’m most looking forward to, but I think it would have to be “The Devil, Probably” (1977), screening November 9 on a new 35mm print. It was the penultimate film by French master Robert Bresson (“Au hasard Balthazar”, “Pickpocket”) and many of the topics raised in the film—capitalism, climate change, the difficulty of social movements to affect change against the status quo—were ahead of its time in 1977 and are all too relevant today. It’s a film I believe everyone should watch, but especially college students today. It’s important to see that the struggle isn’t new; it’s been going on a long time, but we’re making progress. Ok, one other title: the return of the “Cat Video Fest” on September 30 and October 1.
