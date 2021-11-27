“Belfast,” written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, is an outstanding homage to "everyday people," in particular his family, contending with very difficult times. It starts off with a dramatic August 1969 confrontation scene, providing us with a close look at some of the street violence which took place during the years of conflict between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland. The choice to shoot in black and white enhances the efforts of Branagh and director of photography, Haris Zambarloukos, to bring the viewer into the story.
"Buddy," the character who represents the youthful Branagh, portrayed by Jude Hill, does a wonderful job as a 9-year old boy who is often faced with situations which are potentially life altering. Thus, one can understand his impressive tantrum when objecting to his father, superbly played by Jamie Dornan, and his mother, an extraordinary Caitriona Balfe, as they present the case for their family to move to London so dad can accept a significant promotion in his job as a skilled laborer.
This scene was very significant for me, and quite likely, for many others, who, as youngsters, experienced the destabilizing impacts of moving from a familiar locale to a different terrain where you didn't know anyone. In my case, I didn't complain very much; in a military family, you didn't want to be considered a "whiner."
Branagh has effectively woven in parallels to some historical scenes with which most of us are familiar. We may wonder whether Buddy's dad actually had the ability to throw a ball with such accuracy that he could knock an object off his older son's head. However, this William Tell "feat" comes into play again in the closing phase of a riot, paving the way for the teenage son, quietly portrayed by Lewis McAskie, to toss a piece of pavement to his father, whose accurate throw may have been lifesaving.
Returning to the Branagh family outings to the movies, there's a very touching moment when Judi Dench, who plays Buddy's grandmother, tells him that, when she was young, she had a fascination for films. She described how she felt that, somehow, she could find a way to get to the other side of the screen and talk with the characters she'd been watching. It appears that, in real life, the magical Ms. Dench has figured out a way to do that.
Continuing with reflections generated by scenes of the Branagh family's ventures to the movies, consider “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” which, in one of the few color scenes in “Belfast,” features a flying car, driven by Dick Van Dyke. I was prompted to think of my dad taking the family to a mid-1950's classic, “Thunder Road,” in which the hard driving Robert Mitchum, a moonshine delivery man of some note, eventually "flies" into an electric power grid. (I didn't realize for many years that I had a relative who was in that business.)
In any case, at the Landmark Theatre showing I attended, Kenneth Branagh introduced most of the above actors, including Ciaran Hinds, who was magnificent portraying Buddy's grandfather. The director told the full house that he worked particularly hard to make the right choices, given that "the actors would be playing people that were so meaningful to me." In my humble opinion, Branagh did an extraordinary job. “Belfast” won the top audience award at the Toronto International Film Festival and should be a front runner for several Oscars.
“Beltast” is currently playing at Cinemapolis through Dec. 2. Visit https://cinemapolis.org/film/belfast/ for showtimes.
