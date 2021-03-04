ITHACA, NY -- Cinemapolis, Ithaca’s member-supported independent movie theater, is celebrating the end of a “year that wasn’t” with the launch of a new Private Movie Party program at the cinema. Beginning on March 12,, movie buffs will be able to reserve one of the five screening rooms at the theater to enjoy their favorite film with up to 15 guests.
To make the experience complete, a selection of items from the Cinemapolis concession stand will also be available to pre-order up to 24 hours in advance of the party reservation. Rates for the rentals start at $250 for up to 2.5 hours in a screening room, with a discounted base rate of $200 for Cinemapolis members. Private Movie Party reservations for the month of March are now available at Cinemapolis.org.
Cinemapolis has instituted enhanced health and safety protocols aligned with the CinemaSafe program to ensure that these parties comply with all state and local guidelines for a safe return to the movies. These include improved air filtration and fresh air intake for each theater’s isolated HVAC system, frequent disinfection of “high touch” surfaces, complete disinfection of each screening room before and after each use, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the cinema. Additionally, all staff and guests will be required to wear face masks when entering the building.
Party guests in the same pod may be seated closer than 6 feet in the theater, but attendees are asked to keep 6 feet of distance while interacting with staff. Party goers may only remove face coverings when seated and enjoying concessions in their screening room. The famous Cinemapolis popcorn will be available, but all concession purchases must be preordered to reduce face-to-face contact with cinema staff.
Brett Bossard, executive director of the cinema, is overjoyed to welcome patrons back the downtown fixture: “After almost exactly a year of being closed in response to the pandemic, our entire staff is eager to dip our toes back into the water and offer up this very safe option for our Cinemapolitans to enjoy movies the way they were meant to be seen—on the big screen.” Bossard adds that many loyal patrons will also be excited about another new addition at the theater: “During the closure, our bathrooms have received a much-needed facelift and now include all new, hands-free automated fixtures.”
For the first month of the program, party hosts must provide their own Blu-ray or DVD to screen. Negotiations are underway to add a rotating selection of newly released films as an option in future months. Pending updates to state guidelines for movie theaters and the return to a regular release schedule of new films, Cinemapolis will re-open for regularly scheduled public screenings at some point this Summer.
