Kate Donohue is the new executive director for Cinemapolis, the position previously held by Brett Bossard, who recently moved to a new job at his alma mater, Ithaca College. Donohue moved to Ithaca with her family in 2016, and her background is in writing, teaching and non-profit organizations. Kate Donohue spoke to the Ithaca Times two days before taking the reins at Cinemapolis. She talks about the duties of the job, the first movie her daughter saw post-pandemic, and the shared shorthand of movie love.
IT: Welcome to Cinemapolis.
KD: Thank you. Thank you.
IT: You’ve already started, I take it.
KD: I am officially starting on Wednesday the 11th, so the day after tomorrow. I am taking some meetings to get up to speed before I officially jump in, and everyone’s sort of being very generous to help me get up to speed as I get started in this role. So I’m very grateful for that.
IT: So what does that mean for you, your responsibilities and such?
KD: [Being] Executive Director for Cinemapolis means handling external relations, meaning handling marketing and outreach, and partnerships with lots of different organizations within the local community; being that we work with studios and the film industry, so within this large industry we’re an important player, even though we’re a small theater. We do have an important role in getting films made at studios to local audiences. So I am learning about Cinemapolis history and lots of different partners and starting to make connections with people as I get started.
IT: You moved to Ithaca in 2016, after the old Cinemapolis and Fall Creek Pictures had closed.
KD: Yes, I’ve only known Cinemapolis as it exists now.
IT: Do you remember your first movie there?
KD: [pause] I can’t. I’m not sure what I first saw at Cinemapolis, but it’s been a part of our lives since I moved to Ithaca with my husband and my daughter, and it truly was something that I heard about before I moved here. My husband is not from this area but spent a lot of time in Ithaca growing up. He’s from outside Syracuse, so he has memories of seeing movies at Fall Creek, and spent enough time in this community growing up that he was excited.
IT: He had more of a sense of what Cinemapolis and Fall Creek Pictures were.
KD: Yes, right. Exactly. So we moved here from New York City, and we’re a little bit mourning the loss some of the cultural resources that we had access to there, and it was something we were really excited about, that we would be able to be together with our daughter, to see movies here. I’ve talked a lot about this, but truly a special memory for all of us is coming here [to see the anime film “Belle”] for the first time after the pandemic started. My daughter had just reached the age where she was able to go to a movie theater and be excited about a movie and enjoy it.
IT: That’s such a special moment.
KD: It’s a thrill. One of the things I’m excited about this role is the connections that people form around movies. It’s how friendships are formed, it’s like finding something that you love in common, and quote it left, right and center. It’s like a shorthand for how people talk to one another: movie references and movie quotes. Being able to bring my daughter to see a movie here specifically at a movie theater that means so much to us was such a joy.
