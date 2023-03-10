On Saturday, March 18th, Cinemapolis will be offering a Free Movie Day. Moviegoers who come to the theater that day will receive a free ticket to a movie of their choice. Popcorn, brownies, and other concessions will be available for purchase.
Free Movie Day is sponsored by CFCU Community Credit Union and supported by donations from the Cinemapolis Board of Directors. This day-long celebration will be a chance for people to enjoy a movie and an opportunity to meet the theater’s new executive director, Kate Donohue.
Donohue stepped into her role in January and says she is excited for this opportunity to talk with local moviegoers and share her vision for the future of Cinemapolis, “We’re very grateful to CFCU for their sponsorship of this event. Free Movie Day will be a fun way to welcome people to the theater. Cinemapolis is a place to enjoy great films; it is also a community institution. We are always looking for ways to grow this community of people connected by a shared love of movies.”
Cinemapolis Board Co-chairs Enid Litman and Sue Perlgut emphasized that the Board wanted to offer this event as a way for people to get to know Cinemapolis’ new executive director, “We have been delighted to have Kate step into this leadership role, and we know people will enjoy talking to her about the future of cinema in Central New York.”
CFCU President and CEO, Lisa Whitaker says, “CFCU is proud to partner with Cinemapolis. Free Movie Day will celebrate the joy of moviegoing and make the experience of attending a movie affordable and more accessible.”
Those visiting Cinemapolis should be aware that the parking garage on East Green Street is open, and the elevator and stairs from the garage are located right next to the theater entrance. The corridor from the Ithaca Commons to Green street is also open and walkable.
Cinemapolis is a nonprofit, independent first-run movie theater that has been serving Central New York for over 35 years. For more information, please visit www.cinemapolis.org.
