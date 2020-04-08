Cinemapolis announced Wednesday that they will be offering new films for people to watch at home as long as the public health crisis continues.
The theater is combining with independent film distributors like Film Movement, Kino Lorber, Magnolia Films and Oscilloscope Laboratories in order to offer patrons "virtual tickets" that will allow them to rent movies that are currently on first-run releases.
Starting on April 10, the first week of films will be "Bacurau," "Corpus Christi," "Once Were Brothers" and "Saint Frances." According to the announcement, movies will only be available for a limited amount of time and new titles will be added every Friday, with further announcements coming on Cinemapolis.org.
Ticket prices will vary slightly depending on the studio, but a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will support Cinemapolis while the theater remains closed. It has been closed since the weekend of March 13, when a state of emergency was declared in Tompkins County over the coronavirus outbreak.
"What has not changed is out mission -- encouraging central New York residents to explore the power of film to entertain, educate, and to celebrate the human experience," Executive Director Brett Bossard said. "We may have to self-isolate, but we needn't be isolated from great cinema."
The movies can be screened on laptops or mobile devices or, for certain titles, using Roku, Chromecast or Apple TV. Instructions will be available on the website during the purchase process.
