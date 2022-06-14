George Denis Patrick Carlin died on June 22, 2008. He pretty much missed out on Obama and Trump and Biden and COVID and Putin, but it’s a rare day that I don’t wonder what George would have thought about some crisis in the news; not even his jokes so much, even though they were masterfully written and always incisive, but just as often I’m reminded of George’s overall philosophy, and the way he thought about all kinds of things.
I can’t remember when I first heard of George Carlin. That’s not important, really. What’s important is that I heard about George Carlin. My gateway George Carlin album was “On The Road” (1977), he was SNL’s first guest host, and then came all those HBO specials and the “Bill and Ted” movies and “Dogma” (1999) and “Jersey Girl” (2004) and more great stand-up than the world deserved.
I consider myself a George Carlin superfan, and truth be told, I knew most of what “George Carlin’s American Dream Parts 1 & 2” documents, but it’s important to have it all laid out in four hours of documentary footage and interviews. If you’re a Carlin fan, you probably know a lot, too. George wasn’t just a comedian, he was family. That said, Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s HBO documentary is divided into two parts: part one chronicles Carlin’s career through 1981, his “straight” career and the counterculture shift up through 1980, and part two tells of his struggle to stay relevant and the further shifts in his career as his voice got louder, angrier and even more honest about the state of the human condition.
For me, part one was a real treasure trove of TV clips and interviews from Carlin’s early days, when he was pursuing his mainstream dream of being “Danny Kaye.” Apatow and Bonfiglio have unearthed countless TV talk show appearances with Merv Griffin and Mike Douglas and Johnny Carson. You’ll see George riffing with Richard Pryor. Newbs and Carlin superfans like me have a lot to appreciate over the course of four hours.
Thanks again, George. I really miss you.
It’s not quite the half-way point of the year, but I can tell you that my three favorite 2022 things are the Michelle Yeoh multiverse epic “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Who knew that Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse would handily take the limelight from Doctor Strange’s multiverse? Yeoh’s film doesn’t have a Bruce Campbell cameo, but that’s about all it doesn’t have.), Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” and John Cena’s eagle sidekick Eagley in the HBO Max limited series “Peacemaker.” (More on Eagley. Promise.)
“Peacemaker” is an eight-episode HBO Max spin-off series written and largely directed by James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), focusing on Jon Cena’s titular self-loathing lunkhead vigilante, one of the few rogue characters to survive Gunn’s “Suicide Squad” (2021). Scored with trash metal needle drops from the likes of Motley Crüe and Enuff Z’nuff, the show is a new mission story with Cena being recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to join a bunch of new operatives on something called “Code Butterfly.” No spoilers, but this is one show that kept surprising me. Most shows would be content to get to the halfway point and say, “Good enough.” “Peacemaker” is not most shows.
You know right away that you’re back in bonkers Gunn territory; “Peacemaker” feels like DC saying, “We can get down and dirty like Deadpool.” But that doesn’t really account for how cool and groundbreaking the show really is. It’s proof that there are other ways of making superhero shows that feature nudity, dope smoking and endless cussing. Here’s a “Peacemaker” drinking game: take a shot every time someone utters an f-bomb. The narrative is constantly being interrupted with spats, digressions and arguments. No one in this universe, it seems, can agree on anything.
And yeah, Cena has a real eagle for a sidekick, named Eagley. Gunn loves animals; this is the guy who made you believe that a racoon can cry. I’m sure Eagley is an unholy blend of all matter of special effects, but he becomes the show’s most endearing character. There’s a “Wallace & Gromit” vibe here; Eagley is probably the smarter of the two.
“Peacemaker” is streaming on HBO Max.
RIP Bo Hopkins (“The Wild Bunch,” “The Getaway,” “American Graffiti,” “White Lightning,” “Midnight Express,” “The Ballad of Little Jo,” “Radioland Murders,” “U-Turn,” “Phantoms,” “The Newton Boys”)
