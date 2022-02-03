Random ruminations regarding recent releases…
I like movies that give me a lot to chew on afterward, and pondering Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” recently, I was reminded of Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson’s “Save Yourselves!” (2020). Here’s a textbook example of a thoughtful, well-made science fiction film that gets the most out of a micro-budget.
John Paul Reynolds and Sunita Mani play a NYC couple that can’t stay off their phones and laptops, and decide to spend a week upstate at a friend’s remote cabin, off the internet. Of course, that’s when aliens invade Earth, and they’re missing the whole thing. The film’s special effects are at the $1.99 level, the kinds of effect you’d see in John Sayles’ “The Brother From
Another Planet” (1984), or even a 1950’s-era cheapie like Roger Corman’s “It Conquered The World” (1956). The emphasis is on Reynolds, Mani and their grounded comedic performances. Fischer and Wilson save their pennies for an elaborate finale that sends the film off to a dreamy, thoughtful conclusion that I, for one, did not see coming.
***
Josh Greenbaum’s “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (2021) is actually two movies. The first movie is this adorable character study starring Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig as the title characters, life-long friends that finish each other’s sentences and never don’t love each other that decide to take a vacation to Vista Del Mar. The other movie stars Wiig in a dual role as a demented James Bond villain planning to destroy Vista Del Mar with lethal mosquitos.
I liked the first movie better. I know that narrative means conflict, but I just knew that no script contrivance could kill Barb and Star’s friendship. And while I applaud SNL players that play multiple roles to access the versatility they have to bring to every episode of the series, I think Wiig should have saved her bad gal for a different comedy. Believe me, there’s enough going on with Barb and Star and the movie’s many fantasy and musical sequences.
***
I’m still not sure if Netflix’s animated “America: The Motion Picture” (2021) is part of the solution or part of the problem. All I know is that I laughed a lot for 98 minutes. Deliberately animated in a cheeseball style, “America: The Motion Picture” is a goofy, profane and very American take on George Washington (Channing Tatum) and the American Revolution, as if it were scripted by 12 Jerry Bruckheimer staff writers who know nothing about American history and everything about dumb USA movie cliches.
To give you some idea of the “stoopid” humor to be found here, Will Forte co-stars as Abraham Lincoln, okay? Jason Mantzoukas co-stars as Sam “Uncle Sam” Adams, Andy Samberg as Benedict “Cosby” Arnold, a werewolf version of Arnold, and Simon Pegg as King James. For those of us who paid more attention to “Armageddon” than we did high school history, here is your movie.
