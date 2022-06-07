I don’t have cable so I don’t see much TV unless I’m house-sitting for someone who’s wired up and plugged in. What I’m telling you is that I haven’t seen a single episode of Loren Bouchard’s animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers'' — 12 seasons and counting — but even a newb like me found a lot to laugh at and enjoyed watching “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (20th Century Studios Family-Bento Box Entertainment-Wilo Productions, 2022, 102 mins.). (That’s six seasons sooner than “The Simpsons Movie” (2007), BTW.)
If you have seen the show, you know it’s all about this guy Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) who runs a burger restaurant with his wife Linda (John Roberts) and their three kids Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal). The plot feels like a weird mash-up between “The Brady Bunch Movie” (1995) and any random “Scooby-Doo” yarn: Bob’s restaurant is in financial trouble just as a sinkhole opens up in front of the restaurant, revealing a corpse from a murder committed six years ago. As Bob and Linda try to make the rent, the kids ditch school and check out the seaside amusement park next door in order to solve the mystery. And did I mention that “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is a musical? Yup. Six new songs, and a great random gag involving bikers and stolen karaoke machines.
Since this was my first look at the whole “Bob’s Burgers” thing, I noticed lots of background punning signs everywhere, and when the movie really gets humming, there are usually four or five layers of different comedy happening all at once. And for those of you who like to spot celebrity voice-over actors, the guest cast includes loads of funny people like Paul F. Tompkins (“Bojack Horseman”), Zach Galifianakis (“The LEGO Batman Movie”) and David Wain (“The State”). Mostly it felt great to be in a dark room laughing with strangers. That’s when I laugh the most. It’s nice to be doing it again.
Of all film genres, the horror film that muffs its ending or concludes in an unsatisfactory way seems like the greatest disappointment. Go the wrong way and end up looking ridiculous. And if the movie is enigmatic or inconclusive in the wrong way, you could leave the audience going “Wha…?”
Case in point: Alex Garland’s third feature “Men” (A24-DNA Films, 2022, 100 mins.), in which a grieving widow (Jessie Buckley) haunted by the death of her husband (Pappa Essiedu) takes refuge in a beautiful country home, only to be stalked by various men in the nearby village, all played by Rory Kinnear.
Garland wrote 1998 novel, “The Beach”, and spent most of the 2000’s writing screenplays for director Danny Boyle, including “28 Days Later” (2002), “Sunshine” (2007) and “28 Weeks Later” (2007). He made a smashing writing and directing debut with “Ex Machina” (2014), one of the greatest science fiction films of the past decade. I wasn’t as crazy about his 2018 follow-up “Annihilation,” about a group of explorers who trek through a quarantined zone of mutating plants and animals.
“Men” establishes a certain illogical nightmare vision akin to “Eraserhead” (1977) and “Phantasm” (1979). The scares accumulate in that scary dream way, where your face is in the pillow and you can’t make rational sense out of what’s happening around you. I suspect Garland has studied the visual language of films like David Robert Mitchell’s “It Follows” (2014): Garland stages a lengthy and effective sequence tracking Buckley as she wanders from room to room talking to a friend on her cell phone, unaware that a crazed naked man (Covered in chalk dust? You got me.) is outside the house, watching and getting closer… and closer.
However…the notion that Kinnear plays all the men in the village is a conceit that doesn’t read on film; I got the Kinnear information later on Wikipedia. And on the heels of Firestarter’s “wtf” ending last week, just when “Men” seems to be building to a satisfying conclusion, the film ends so abruptly that I sat there befuddled and dumbfounded as the credits rolled. I think I even muttered something to Constant Companion, like “NOW it ends?”
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is playing at Regal Stadium 14. “Men” is playing at Cinemapolis
Recommended: “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up” on Netflix
RIP: Ray Liotta (“Goodfellas,” “Something Wild,” “Unlawful Entry,” “No Escape,” “Unforgettable,” “Turbulence,” “Cop Land,” “Corinna, Corinna,” “Hannibal,” “Blow,” “Narc,” “Smokin’ Aces”)
RIP: Vangelis (“Chariots of Fire,” “Blade Runner”)
RIP: Colin Cantwell (“2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Star Wars”)
