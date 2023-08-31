In the development of the comic book genre, there are critical landmarks. Martin Scorsese saying that comic book movies aren’t cinema would be one such landmark, and another would be the arrival of Angel Manuel Sota’s “Blue Beetle”, the first DC movie that feels top to bottom like a Marvel rip-off, a classic example of how a movie that’s meant to feel unique ends up feeling completely generic; Blue Beetle may be played by a charismatic Hispanic actor named Xolo Maridueña, but his costume looks like a rip-off of Iron Man crossed with the bad guy’s outfit from “Ant-Man”, and now there are so many of these things in the culture that the creatives are literally choosing from column A and column B.
“Blue Beetle” is even more distressing given how much everyone involved wanted something different. Maridueña plays Jaime Reyes, a newly graduated college student, come home to live with his loving, scrappy family and get a job. What he gets instead is a blue symbiote suit that instantly fuses to his body, and within seconds he’s zipping around in space like Superman and Iron Man. Back on Earth, Susan Sarandon, the movie’s one A-list star, plays a woman embroiled in a hard-tech security company, determined to take Blue Beetle down, and in her words, rip the symbiote suit from his dead body.
Every time Manuel Sota and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer get something interesting and funky going with Blue Beetle and his family – George Lopez steals the picture as Jaime’s eccentric, paranoid uncle inventor – the rigid comic book structure always drags everything back to Sarandon and her goons, killing time twisting her moustache.
It doesn’t help matters that Susan Sarandon gives such a surface, cliched performance, but to be fair, she’s always better and more nuanced in every other film she’s ever done. (Reading between the lines, you can tell that comic book movies aren’t her bag – another landmark in the development of the genre.)
“Blue Beetle” (Warner Bros. Pictures-DC Comics-The Safran Company, 2023, 127 min. playing at Cinemapolis and Regal Stadium 14. RIP William Friedkin (“The French Connection”, The Exorcist”, “The Brinks Job”, “To Live and Die in L.A.”)
